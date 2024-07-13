back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirNorthern Army Commander asks troops to remain in high state of operational...
    Jammu KashmirLadakhLatest News

    Northern Army Commander asks troops to remain in high state of operational readiness

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 13: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control in and asked troops to remain in a high state of operational readiness.
    The Army Commander, who was accompanied by the based General officer Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps, appreciated the troops for their professional excellence.
    “Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Cdr NC accompanied by GOC, @firefurycorps visited the Prashu Warriors Brigade and Uniform Force deployed along the Line of Actual Control to review the operational preparedness,” the Northern Command wrote on X.
    The Army commander appreciated the troops for their professional excellence, continued efforts towards absorption and exhorted them to remain in a high state of operational readiness, it added.

    Previous article
    NMC Directs All Medical Colleges To Set Up ‘Tobacco Cessation Centres’
    Next article
    Central Information Commission has powers to constitute benches, frame regulations: SC
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ensure Security Arrangements For Peaceful Conduct Of Muhurram Events In Kashmir : IGP

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Jul 13: Kashmir Inspector General of Police V...

    PM Modi says 8 crore jobs created in last 3-4 years

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

    Advisor Bhatnagar Addresses 3rd Northern Regional Council Meeting Of CCI At Srinagar

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 13: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai...

    CS reviews Tourism Development Authorities; Asks to initiate strict action against violations

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 13: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today held...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ensure Security Arrangements For Peaceful Conduct Of Muhurram Events In Kashmir...

    PM Modi says 8 crore jobs created in last 3-4 years

    Advisor Bhatnagar Addresses 3rd Northern Regional Council Meeting Of CCI At...