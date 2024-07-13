back to top
Search
    IndiaNMC Directs All Medical Colleges To Set Up ‘Tobacco Cessation Centres’
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    NMC Directs All Medical Colleges To Set Up ‘Tobacco Cessation Centres’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, July 13:  The Medical Commission (NMC) has directed medical colleges across the country to set up ‘tobacco cessation centres' to combat the adverse effects of tobacco use and promote public .
      This initiative aims to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure by integrating specialised services for tobacco cessation into the educational and healthcare framework, a circular issued by the NMC on Friday stated.
    “In line with its commitment to promoting public health and combating the adverse effects of tobacco use, the government has decided to establish tobacco cessation centres in medical colleges across the country,” it said.
    “All the hospitals attached to each of the medical colleges are directed to make provisions for ‘tobacco cessation centre'. This can be a special clinic run by the Department of Psychiatry and/or other departments,” the circular said.
    These centres should also be established in rural and urban health centres that the college has adopted for training.
    These centres along with tobacco cessation, will also work as ‘drug de-addiction centres, the circular added.
    According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey in (GATS 2) 2016-17, a staggering number of individuals are tobacco users.
    Studies have shown that India has the second largest number of tobacco users (268 million or 28.6 per cent of all adults in India) in the -? of these at least 1.2 million die every year from tobacco related diseases.
    Nearly 27 per cent of all cancers in India are due to tobacco usage. The total direct and indirect cost of diseases attributable to tobacco use was a staggering Rs 182,000 crore which is nearly 1.8 per cent of India's GDP.
    Tobacco smokers are at a higher risk of developing TB and experiencing more severe forms of the disease.
    Previous article
    Jammu & Kashmir Political Parties Oppose Centre’s Move To Give More Powers To Lt Guv
    Next article
    Northern Army Commander asks troops to remain in high state of operational readiness
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ensure Security Arrangements For Peaceful Conduct Of Muhurram Events In Kashmir : IGP

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Jul 13: Kashmir Inspector General of Police V...

    PM Modi says 8 crore jobs created in last 3-4 years

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

    Advisor Bhatnagar Addresses 3rd Northern Regional Council Meeting Of CCI At Srinagar

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 13: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai...

    CS reviews Tourism Development Authorities; Asks to initiate strict action against violations

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 13: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today held...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ensure Security Arrangements For Peaceful Conduct Of Muhurram Events In Kashmir...

    PM Modi says 8 crore jobs created in last 3-4 years

    Advisor Bhatnagar Addresses 3rd Northern Regional Council Meeting Of CCI At...