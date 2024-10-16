back to top
Search
    India‘Northeast on radar of nation’s development’: Dhankhar in Meghalaya
    India

    ‘Northeast on radar of nation’s development’: Dhankhar in Meghalaya

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Shillong: Asserting that skilling youth is the need of the time, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said Northeast is on the radar of the nation's development.

    Addressing a function in Shillong, he said the Northeast is a significant contributor to the economic progress and cultural essence of the country.

    Dhankhar was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub in New Shillong. He also launched the ‘CM Catalyst: Student B-Plan Challenge', which is supported by IIM-Shillong, and presided over the signing of an MoU between UNDP and the Meghalaya government for promoting entrepreneurship.

    The Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub will be built on a 6.54-acre plot at Rs 77.5 Cr. It will be developed as a facility for incubation, training, collaboration and industry partnerships.

    Dhankhar said the empowerment of youth will boost the of the country.

    “Skilling youth is the need of the time,” he said.

    “Skill is neither discovered nor innovated, it is in fact the optimal exploitation of talent of a person in that specified field which gives the human resource a qualitative cutting-edge,” he added, underscoring that skilling is no longer a quality, it is a need.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Anees Bazmee explains how ‘Welcome’ painting landed in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Anees Bazmee explains how ‘Welcome’ painting landed in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

    Northlines Northlines -
    AGENCIES NEW DELHI:  Anees Bazmee’s “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” has a...

    RG Kar issue: Junior doctors fast-unto-death enters 12th day

    Northlines Northlines -
    KOLKATA: Agitating junior doctors continued their fast-unto-death for the...

    PM Modi Becomes First ‘Active Member’ Of BJP

    Northlines Northlines -
    AGENCIES New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became...

    Nayab Saini chosen BJP legislature party leader, will take oath as CM on today

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies Panchkula: Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anees Bazmee explains how ‘Welcome’ painting landed in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

    RG Kar issue: Junior doctors fast-unto-death enters 12th day

    PM Modi Becomes First ‘Active Member’ Of BJP