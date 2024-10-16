‘Northeast on radar of nation’s development’: Dhankhar in Meghalaya

Shillong: Asserting that skilling youth is the need of the time, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said Northeast is on the radar of the nation's development.

Addressing a function in Shillong, he said the Northeast is a significant contributor to the economic progress and cultural essence of the country.

Dhankhar was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub in New Shillong. He also launched the ‘CM Business Catalyst: Student B-Plan Challenge', which is supported by IIM-Shillong, and presided over the signing of an MoU between UNDP and the Meghalaya government for promoting entrepreneurship.

The Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub will be built on a 6.54-acre plot at Rs 77.5 Cr. It will be developed as a facility for incubation, training, collaboration and industry partnerships.

Dhankhar said the empowerment of youth will boost the economy of the country.

“Skilling youth is the need of the time,” he said.

“Skill is neither discovered nor innovated, it is in fact the optimal exploitation of talent of a person in that specified field which gives the human resource a qualitative cutting-edge,” he added, underscoring that skilling is no longer a quality, it is a need.