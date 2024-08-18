back to top
Search
    InternationalNorth Carolina Beach Home Collapses into Ocean in Dramatic Video
    International

    North Carolina Beach Home Collapses into Ocean in Dramatic Video

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    A family's beachfront home in North Carolina's Outer Banks was suddenly swallowed by the relentless Atlantic Ocean last week in a startling event captured on video. The two-story house could be seen teetering at the edge of the eroding beach for months before its inevitble collapse. Early last Thursday, as cameras rolled, the weakened structure finally succumbed to the mighty waves and fell crashing into the sea within seconds.

    The home was located on Rodanthe, one of the narrow barrier islands that makes up the Outer Banks. These fragile strips of land are constantly shaped and reshaped by storms and coastal erosion. Recent hurricanes had pummeled the shoreline, carving away sand and exposing the house's foundation. On the day of the incident, large swells kicked up by nor'easter winds relentlessly battered the shore. With each impactful surge, more sand was torn away until support collapsed and the building swiftly toppled over the newly formed brink.

    Thankfully, the home was unoccupied at the time as local officials had issued a mandatory evacuation order when it became clear the property was in imminent danger. Still, the dramatic scene served as a sobering reminder of the unpredictable and formidable forces of nature that shape this barrier island . As sea levels continue rising with climate change, more structures will find themselves increasingly vulnerable if preventative measures are not taken. This powerful footage highlights the harsh realities of living so close to the fluid boundary between land and sea.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Key Economic Reforms India Needs to Boost Revenue and Advance Development Says IMF Advisor
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nearly 650 people killed in recent Bangladesh violence: UN report

    Northlines Northlines -
    DHAKA/GENEVA, Aug 17:  Nearly 650 people have been killed...

    Presidential Hopeful Seeks Advice From Surprising Former President at Private Club Ahead of Debates

    Northlines Northlines -
    US Senator Seeks Input from Surprising Source Ahead of...

    Royal takes extended time off to reevaluate public duties upon return from overseas living

    Northlines Northlines -
    Prominent Royal's Plans Up in the Air After Extended...

    Investigation Launched as Nord Stream Pipeline Attacks Raise Geopolitical Stakes

    Northlines Northlines -
    Pipeline Disruption Raises Geopolitical Tensions Multiple underwater explosions caused significant...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Key Economic Reforms India Needs to Boost Revenue and Advance Development...

    Banks launch special deposit schemes to attract savers as credit outpaces...

    Vedaa edges past Khel Khel Mein in close box office race...