back to top
Search
    BusinessKey Economic Reforms India Needs to Boost Revenue and Advance Development Says...
    Business

    Key Economic Reforms India Needs to Boost Revenue and Advance Development Says IMF Advisor

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The path to becoming a developed nation will require consistent effort across many sectors in , according to Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. In a recent discussion on the country's development goals, she highlighted some critical reforms that could aid further economic growth and fiscal strengthening.

    Gopinath emphasized the importance of boosting skills training to create a more qualified workforce. Ensuring high-quality at all levels will be pivotal for meeting the talent demands of an advanced . Other structural changes like improved infrastructure, simplified regulations, and labor market flexibility were also cited as needing additional focus.

    When asked about expanding fiscal resources, the IMF advisor suggested rationalizing goods and services tax structure as one avenue. Fewer tax rates and fewer exemptions under the GST framework could potentially raise an estimated one percent of GDP in extra revenue. Broader direct tax bases through tightening loopholes and improving property taxation collection were also mentioned.

    On the social front, Gopinath stressed the strategic importance of bringing more women into paid employment. Safety must be prioritized to increase women's workforce participation to sustainable levels. Other reforms like upgraded land zoning and targeted fertilizer subsidies were presented as potential cost-saving measures.

    In conclusion, Gopinath emphasized ongoing reform will be crucial to maintain India's rapid growth trajectory and attain developed status in the coming decades. Consistent effort on an extensive scale across education, infrastructure, regulation, taxation and other domains can help deliver on this strategic objective. Continued progress depends on domestic policies and further opening new opportunities for the Indian economy and society.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Banks launch special deposit schemes to attract savers as credit outpaces deposits
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Banks launch special deposit schemes to attract savers as credit outpaces deposits

    Northlines Northlines -
    Banks Roll Out Novel Deposit Plans to Attract Savers...

    Indian Startups Raised Nearly $400 Million In Funding Deals Last Week Led By OYO’s Mega Round

    Northlines Northlines -
    Last week witnessed heightened funding activity in the Indian...

    Ecom Express FY24: IPO-Bound Startup’s Loss Narrows 67% To INR 255.8 Cr

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ecom Express, one of India's largest logistics providers catering...

    Government finalises tender to boost India’s AI potential with 1000 graphics cards under ambitious IndiaAI Mission

    Northlines Northlines -
    The government has moved forward to augment the country's...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Banks launch special deposit schemes to attract savers as credit outpaces...

    Vedaa edges past Khel Khel Mein in close box office race...

    Double iSmart sequel surpasses Rs 10 crore mark on third day...