Key Economic Reforms India Needs to Boost Revenue and Advance Development Says IMF Advisor

The path to becoming a developed nation will require consistent effort across many sectors in India, according to Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. In a recent discussion on the country's development goals, she highlighted some critical reforms that could aid further economic growth and fiscal strengthening.

Gopinath emphasized the importance of boosting skills training to create a more qualified workforce. Ensuring high-quality education at all levels will be pivotal for meeting the talent demands of an advanced economy. Other structural changes like improved infrastructure, simplified business regulations, and labor market flexibility were also cited as needing additional focus.

When asked about expanding fiscal resources, the IMF advisor suggested rationalizing goods and services tax structure as one avenue. Fewer tax rates and fewer exemptions under the GST framework could potentially raise an estimated one percent of GDP in extra revenue. Broader direct tax bases through tightening loopholes and improving property taxation collection were also mentioned.

On the social front, Gopinath stressed the strategic importance of bringing more women into paid employment. Safety must be prioritized to increase women's workforce participation to sustainable levels. Other reforms like upgraded land zoning and targeted fertilizer subsidies were presented as potential cost-saving measures.

In conclusion, Gopinath emphasized ongoing reform will be crucial to maintain India's rapid growth trajectory and attain developed status in the coming decades. Consistent effort on an extensive scale across education, infrastructure, regulation, taxation and other domains can help deliver on this strategic objective. Continued progress depends on domestic policies and further opening new opportunities for the Indian economy and society.