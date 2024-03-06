Search
‘No praise enough for Ashwin, rare to have players like him’: Rohit Sharma lauds the off-spinner on 100th Test

Dharamsala, Mar 6: No praise is enough for Ravichandran Ashwin, said captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday, lauding the off-spinner ahead of his 100th Test as a “rare” talent critical for the team's success.

The fifth and final Test against England, starting here on Thursday, is inconsequential to the final outcome of the series as have already taken an unbeaten 3-1 lead. But it has become significant due to the 100-Test milestone set to be achieved by Ashwin and England batter Jonny Bairstow.

“(It's a) big achievement for any player to play 100 Tests. It is a big milestone. He has been a match winner for us. What he has done for us, no praise is enough,” Rohit said on the eve of the match.

“His performances over the last five-seven years, every series he has contributed. It is rare to have players like him,” he added.

Ashwin has 507 Test wickets, making him only the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to go past the 500-wicket mark.

Another player who got the backing of the captain was the struggling Rajat Patidar. Patidar has not been able to make a mark like other India debutants in the series.

“Rajat Patidar has very good abilities. I like him. I see him as a talented player. We need to give him some more time,” Rohit said.

Talking about the series in general, Rohit said the Indian team's ability to bounce back from tough situations has been the standout aspect of the side's performance.

“It has been a series of comebacks for us. Whenever we were put under pressure we were able to put the pressure back on the opposition. That was pleasing for me,” he said.

On the series finale here, Rohit said he expects the Dharamsala track to be a good one.

“Looks like a typical Indian pitch. There will be some movement when the temperature drops but looks like a good pitch,” he said.

Rohit also offered a light-hearted take on the subject of his captaincy tenure so far.

‘I haven't studied much in school. I am studying here a lot as captain,” he quipped.

