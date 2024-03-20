Search
No issue of seat sharing in J&K: Farooq

Srinagar, Mar 19: A day after the Conference kicked off the party's election campaign, the party President Farooq Abdullah said that there is no issue over seat sharing with the INDI Alliance partner and reiterated that they will contest on all three Lok Sabha seats in .

On Monday NC held a rally in Kulgam district sending a message to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) that it was not willing to make any compromise on the southern seat.

“The three seats National Conference won earlier are the seats of the INDI Alliance and we will contest elections on these seats in the coming elections”, Abdullah said at Hazratbal on Tuesday.

“What is the question of seat sharing? We are all alliance partners. The three seats we have won earlier are the seats of the alliance and in future, we will also take those three seats,” Abdullah said.

When asked if NC went ahead, it would not leave any space for the PDP in the INDI block, Abdullah said “the alliance aims to defeat those forces who are bent on destroying our identity.”

NC president said the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has not finished

“Why should PAGD finish… Our enemies wish that there should be an announcement about the finishing of PAGD…It will not finish”, he asserted.

He said the PAGD meeting will take place in the coming days.

Resident doctors threaten protest over delay in salaries
