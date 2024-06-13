back to top
No gains in Kashmir if militant outfits succeed in derailing J&K polls: Omar to ex-Army chief

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, June 12: Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that it would a matter of shame if the assembly elections in and were postponed due to a series of attacks by the “extremist forces” in the Jammu region over the past few days.

Reacting to former Army Chief General (retired) V P Malik's suggestion to postpone assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by a year, Abdullah said it would be akin to giving in to the extremist forces.

“Yes, please feel free to give in to these extremist forces so that they have a sense of achievement. You have NO gains in Kashmir if militant outfits are able to derail the elections that the PM, HM & Election Commission have committed to holding before the SC deadline of 30th Sept,” the former chief minister posted on X.

He expressed surprise that Gen Malik was making a case for postponing elections as he had witnessed Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir soon after war in 1999.

“What's more surprising is that this has come from an army officer who saw Lok Sabha polls happening in J&K soon after the Kargil War & during height of militancy in 1999. What a shame!” Abdullah said.

Gen Malik, appearing on a private TV news channel, said the elections should be postponed by a year as the situation in Kashmir can flare up if the terrorists have a few successes in Jammu region.

Farooq again vouch for talks with Pak
Pre rejects mercy plea of Pakistani Terrorist Convicted in Red Fort Attack Case
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

