    NML Recruitment 2024 Notification, Apply for 49 Project Positions
    Jobs

    NML Recruitment 2024 Notification, Apply for 49 Project Positions

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NML Recruitment 2024: The Metallurgical Laboratory (NML) has released the official notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for Project Assistant, Project Associate & Senior Project Associate Posts. There are 49 vacancies open for the mentioned position to be filled on a contract basis.

    As mentioned in the official notification of NML the upper age limit for the mentioned posts is between 28 to 40 years (age relaxation as per rules). Candidates selected for these positions will be paid a monthly salary between Rs. 18,000 – 42,000/-. The selection of applicants will be based on a walk-in-interview.

    Required educational qualification, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —

    Overview of NML Recruitment 2024

    As mentioned in the employment notification released by the National Metallurgical Laboratory, there are 49 no. of posts to be filled based on walk-in-interview. We have tabulated important details below:-

    Organisation National Metallurgical Laboratory
    Advt No. T/PS/02/2024
    Post Name Project Assistant
    Project Associate
    Senior Project Associate
    No. of Posts 49
    Category Govt
    Type Contractual
    Job Location Jharkhand
    Selection Process Interview
    Interview Date 15th & 16th Oct 2024
    Official Website https://nml.res.in/

    Vacancy Details NML Recruitment 2024

    NML has invited applications from candidates fulfilling the required criteria to fill up the following vacant positions:-

    Post Name No. of Posts Pay Scale
    Project Assistant – I 08 Rs. 18,000/- + HRA
    Project Assistant – II 13 Rs. 20,000/- + HRA
    Project Associate – I 16 Rs. 25,000 – 31,000/- + HRA
    Project Associate – II 06 Rs. 28,000 – 35,000/- + HRA
    Senior Project Associate 03 Rs. 42,000/- + HRA

    Eligibility Criteria of NML Recruitment 2024

    Below we have summarized the required eligibility criteria such as qualification required, age limit, experience, etc. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for any post mentioned in the notification.

    Post Name Qualification Age Limit
    Project Assistant-I B.Sc. (Chemistry) or B.E./B.Tech. 28 years
    Project Assistant-II B.Sc. (Chemistry) or M.Sc. (Chemistry) 30 years
    Project Associate-I M.Sc. (Chemistry) or B.E./B.Tech. 35 years
    Project Associate-II M.Sc. (Chemistry) or B.E./B.Tech. 35 years
    Senior Project Associate Ph.D. (Metallurgy/Chemistry) 40 years

    Selection Process

    The selection of eligible candidates will consist of a personal interview. Applicants must attend the walk-in interview at the NML Zonal Office in Chennai. Final selections will depend on the candidate's qualifications, relevant experience, and interview performance.

    Walk-in-Interview Details of NML Recruitment 2024

    Interested and eligible candidates have to apply by downloading the Application Form from the NML official website “Careers” section. Candidates are required to bring the completed application form, resume, and necessary original documents along with self-attested copies for verification at the time of Walk-in-Interview to be held from 09.00 AM to 11.00 AM on 15-10-2024 and 16-10-2024 for Walk-in-Interview/Test at CSIR-NML, Burmamines, Jamshedpur-831007 (Jharkhand)

    Important Dates

    The Important Dates for NML Recruitment are mentioned in the table below:-

    Event Date
    Notification Release Date 05th Oct 2024
    Walk-in-Interview Date 15th & 16th Oct 2024

    NML Notification 2024 | Download PDF

    Interested candidates can download the official notification of NML by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process.

    Official Website of NML Visit Website (CLICK HERE)
    Official Notification of NML Recruitment 2024 DOWNLOAD PDF
    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Kamala Harris says no negotiation with Russia without Ukraine, discusses her gun, in TV interview
    Next article
    Haryana Voters Favor BJP; J&K Picks NC-Congress Alliance in Poll Upset
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

