NML Recruitment 2024 Notification, Apply for 49 Project Positions

NML Recruitment 2024: The National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML) has released the official notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for Project Assistant, Project Associate & Senior Project Associate Posts. There are 49 vacancies open for the mentioned position to be filled on a contract basis.

As mentioned in the official notification of NML the upper age limit for the mentioned posts is between 28 to 40 years (age relaxation as per rules). Candidates selected for these positions will be paid a monthly salary between Rs. 18,000 – 42,000/-. The selection of applicants will be based on a walk-in-interview.

Required educational qualification, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —

Overview of NML Recruitment 2024

As mentioned in the employment notification released by the National Metallurgical Laboratory, there are 49 no. of posts to be filled based on walk-in-interview. We have tabulated important details below:-

Organisation National Metallurgical Laboratory Advt No. T/PS/02/2024 Post Name Project Assistant

Project Associate

Senior Project Associate No. of Posts 49 Category Govt Type Contractual Job Location Jharkhand Selection Process Interview Interview Date 15th & 16th Oct 2024 Official Website https://nml.res.in/

Vacancy Details NML Recruitment 2024

NML has invited applications from candidates fulfilling the required criteria to fill up the following vacant positions:-

Post Name No. of Posts Pay Scale Project Assistant – I 08 Rs. 18,000/- + HRA Project Assistant – II 13 Rs. 20,000/- + HRA Project Associate – I 16 Rs. 25,000 – 31,000/- + HRA Project Associate – II 06 Rs. 28,000 – 35,000/- + HRA Senior Project Associate 03 Rs. 42,000/- + HRA

Eligibility Criteria of NML Recruitment 2024

Below we have summarized the required eligibility criteria such as qualification required, age limit, experience, etc. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for any post mentioned in the notification.

Post Name Qualification Age Limit Project Assistant-I B.Sc. (Chemistry) or B.E./B.Tech. 28 years Project Assistant-II B.Sc. (Chemistry) or M.Sc. (Chemistry) 30 years Project Associate-I M.Sc. (Chemistry) or B.E./B.Tech. 35 years Project Associate-II M.Sc. (Chemistry) or B.E./B.Tech. 35 years Senior Project Associate Ph.D. (Metallurgy/Chemistry) 40 years

Selection Process

The selection of eligible candidates will consist of a personal interview. Applicants must attend the walk-in interview at the NML Zonal Office in Chennai. Final selections will depend on the candidate's qualifications, relevant experience, and interview performance.

Walk-in-Interview Details of NML Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates have to apply by downloading the Application Form from the NML official website “Careers” section. Candidates are required to bring the completed application form, resume, and necessary original documents along with self-attested copies for verification at the time of Walk-in-Interview to be held from 09.00 AM to 11.00 AM on 15-10-2024 and 16-10-2024 for Walk-in-Interview/Test at CSIR-NML, Burmamines, Jamshedpur-831007 (Jharkhand)

Important Dates

The Important Dates for NML Recruitment are mentioned in the table below:-

Event Date Notification Release Date 05th Oct 2024 Walk-in-Interview Date 15th & 16th Oct 2024

NML Notification 2024 | Download PDF

Interested candidates can download the official notification of NML by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process.