NML Recruitment 2024 Notification, Apply for 49 Project Positions

NML Recruitment 2024: The National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML) has released the official notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for Project Assistant, Project Associate & Senior Project Associate Posts. There are 49 vacancies open for the mentioned position to be filled on a contract basis.
As mentioned in the official notification of NML the upper age limit for the mentioned posts is between 28 to 40 years (age relaxation as per rules). Candidates selected for these positions will be paid a monthly salary between Rs. 18,000 – 42,000/-. The selection of applicants will be based on a walk-in-interview.
Required educational qualification, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —
Overview of NML Recruitment 2024
As mentioned in the employment notification released by the National Metallurgical Laboratory, there are 49 no. of posts to be filled based on walk-in-interview. We have tabulated important details below:-
|Organisation
|National Metallurgical Laboratory
|Advt No.
|T/PS/02/2024
|Post Name
|Project Assistant
Project Associate
Senior Project Associate
|No. of Posts
|49
|Category
|Govt
|Type
|Contractual
|Job Location
|Jharkhand
|Selection Process
|Interview
|Interview Date
|15th & 16th Oct 2024
|Official Website
|https://nml.res.in/
Vacancy Details NML Recruitment 2024
NML has invited applications from candidates fulfilling the required criteria to fill up the following vacant positions:-
|Post Name
|No. of Posts
|Pay Scale
|Project Assistant – I
|08
|Rs. 18,000/- + HRA
|Project Assistant – II
|13
|Rs. 20,000/- + HRA
|Project Associate – I
|16
|Rs. 25,000 – 31,000/- + HRA
|Project Associate – II
|06
|Rs. 28,000 – 35,000/- + HRA
|Senior Project Associate
|03
|Rs. 42,000/- + HRA
Eligibility Criteria of NML Recruitment 2024
Below we have summarized the required eligibility criteria such as qualification required, age limit, experience, etc. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for any post mentioned in the notification.
|Post Name
|Qualification
|Age Limit
|Project Assistant-I
|B.Sc. (Chemistry) or B.E./B.Tech.
|28 years
|Project Assistant-II
|B.Sc. (Chemistry) or M.Sc. (Chemistry)
|30 years
|Project Associate-I
|M.Sc. (Chemistry) or B.E./B.Tech.
|35 years
|Project Associate-II
|M.Sc. (Chemistry) or B.E./B.Tech.
|35 years
|Senior Project Associate
|Ph.D. (Metallurgy/Chemistry)
|40 years
Selection Process
The selection of eligible candidates will consist of a personal interview. Applicants must attend the walk-in interview at the NML Zonal Office in Chennai. Final selections will depend on the candidate's qualifications, relevant experience, and interview performance.
Walk-in-Interview Details of NML Recruitment 2024
Interested and eligible candidates have to apply by downloading the Application Form from the NML official website “Careers” section. Candidates are required to bring the completed application form, resume, and necessary original documents along with self-attested copies for verification at the time of Walk-in-Interview to be held from 09.00 AM to 11.00 AM on 15-10-2024 and 16-10-2024 for Walk-in-Interview/Test at CSIR-NML, Burmamines, Jamshedpur-831007 (Jharkhand)
Important Dates
The Important Dates for NML Recruitment are mentioned in the table below:-
|Event
|Date
|Notification Release Date
|05th Oct 2024
|Walk-in-Interview Date
|15th & 16th Oct 2024
NML Notification 2024 | Download PDF
Interested candidates can download the official notification of NML by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process.
|Official Website of NML
|Visit Website (CLICK HERE)
|Official Notification of NML Recruitment 2024
|DOWNLOAD PDF