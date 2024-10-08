Kamala Harris says no negotiation with Russia without Ukraine, discusses her gun, in TV interview

Vice President Kamala Harris said that there can be no successful negotiations to end the war in Ukraine without the participation of Ukraine and in accordance with the UN Charter. She made these remarks during an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes program.

Harris stated that if Donald Trump was the current US President, Russian President Vladimir Putin would likely be sitting in Kyiv by now. When asked if she would support expanding NATO to include Ukraine, Harris said this decision would be made “if and when” the time came.

The Vice President also provided more details about her gun ownership, revealing that she owns a Glock semi-automatic pistol which she has fired at a shooting range. She linked her gun ownership to her past experience in law enforcement.

On the Israel-Palestine conflict, Harris said the US will continue pushing for an end to the war but sidestepped questions about US influence over Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Regarding shifts in her positions on issues like immigration, Harris said she changes her stance after listening to Americans and seeks “common ground.” She is attempting to appeal to moderate and Republican voters through these interviews.