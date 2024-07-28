back to top
    Niti Aayog meet: Goa’s per capita income has increased manifold, says CM Sawant

    PANAJI: Goa's per capita income has increased to Rs 5,96,260 in 2022-23 from Rs 2,41,893 in the year 2013-14, portraying a robust and healthy , Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told a Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi on Saturday.

    Sawant said the GSDP of the smallest state has swelled to Rs 74,157.92 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 38,120.02 crore in 2013-14 and Goa has emerged as the most preferred tourist destination.

    “The per capita income of Goa has increased manifold from Rs 2,41,893 in the year 2013-14 to Rs 5,96,260 in 2022-23 (Q),” the chief minister told the 9th governing council meeting of the think tank, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Goa's GSDP at current prices for the year 2022-23 (Quick Estimates) is Rs 93,672.38 crore compared to Rs 84,266.24 crore in the year 2021-22 (provisional estimates), which reflects an 11.16 per cent growth as against 13.63 per cent in 2021-22, the chief minister stated.

    Sawant recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the 8th governing council meeting wherein he had urged states to strive towards doubling their GDP.

    “It gives me immense pleasure to state that, in the centennial year of Independence, Goa is poised to have its GSDP increased by two-and-a-half times,” he said.

    Sawant said Goa has become a tourist hub for international festivals and events, emerging as the most preferred international tourist destination.

    “Goa witnessed a footfall of 88.46 lakh tourists in 2023-24 of which 4.14 lakh were international tourists,” he said.

    Sawant stated India has emerged as the medical hub of the world providing cost-effective treatments with the latest enabled by several path-breaking reforms and provisions.

    “The Indian pharmaceutical industry is one of the largest in the world in terms of production. India is one of the biggest suppliers of low-cost vaccines in the world. Because of low price and high quality, Indian medicines are preferred worldwide, thereby rightly making the country the ‘pharmacy of the world',” he added.

    Sawant said the pharmaceutical industry accounts for 50 per cent of Goa's exports as the state enjoys good connectivity by rail, road, air, and sea.

    “Goa would become an export hub for the pharmaceutical industry and a logistics hub in the near future,” Sawant added.

     

     

     

