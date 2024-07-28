back to top
Search
    IndiaAnurag Thakur slams opposition parties for using Niti Aayog platform to 'play...
    India

    Anurag Thakur slams opposition parties for using Niti Aayog platform to ‘play politics’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chandigarh, Jul 28: BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at the opposition party-ruled states for skipping the Niti Aayog meeting, accusing them of playing politics. He asserted that the Niti Aayog platform is for discussion, feedback and policy-making.

    Several chief ministers representing the opposition bloc parties skipped the Niti Aayog meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27.

    It included chief ministers of Congress-ruled states Karnataka, Pradesh, and Telangana. Besides, the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Kerala also stayed away from the meeting.

    Thakur alleged that they were trying to use the Niti Aayog platform to play politics.

    “We had been in the opposition and at that time it was the Planning Commission. Our chief ministers used to go and put forward their issues,” he said.

    “Do the elected representatives of the states want to keep themselves away from this system just to do politics?” asked the former Union minister.

    We have seen the same in Parliament in the last few years, he said, adding that the opposition only wanted to create a ruckus.

    Replying to a charge by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that the Union “ignored” Punjab, Thakur said, “It is a Union Budget. In it, the detail according to each state is not given.”

    Rubbishing the charge of opposition parties, Thakur said that no discrimination took place against any state in the Budget.

    On the death of three students in Delhi due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre, Thakur slammed the AAP government in the capital, asking if it is the Arvind Kejriwal model.

    “Today what they have done to Delhi? Three youths drown in the basement in the national capital. Is it the Arvind Kejriwal model? Is it the AAP model,” he asked.

    “Ask the families who lost their children. What they are going through,” he said.

    The UPSC aspirants — two females and a male — lost their lives as they were trapped inside the library running in the basement of the Old Rajinder Nagar-based Rau's IAS Study Circle, which was flooded due to rain in the national capital on Saturday.

    Replying to a question on minimum support price (MSP), Thakur said that it was the Narendra Modi government which implemented the Swaminathan Commission report.

    During the previous 10-year UPA regime, the purchase at MSP was Rs 5.50 lakh crore while during the NDA regime, it was Rs 18.40 lakh crore, he said.

    He said the government is committed to raise farmers' income and reduce its input cost.

     

     

    Previous article
    Niti Aayog meet: Goa’s per capita income has increased manifold, says CM Sawant
    Next article
    Basement deaths: MCD cracks down on ‘illegal’ coaching centres in Old Rajendra Nagar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Kejriwal jailed in false case, avenge insult by voting for AAP: Delhi CM’s wife in Haryana

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rohtak/Panipat (Hr), Jul 28: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's...

    Floodwater breaks IAS coaching centre gates, inundates basement killing 3 students

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 28: The ripple effect of a...

    Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj to become political party on October 2

    Northlines Northlines -
    Patna, Jul 28: Former election strategist Prashant Kishor on...

    Basement deaths: MCD cracks down on ‘illegal’ coaching centres in Old Rajendra Nagar

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 28: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kejriwal jailed in false case, avenge insult by voting for AAP:...

    Floodwater breaks IAS coaching centre gates, inundates basement killing 3 students

    Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj to become political party on October 2