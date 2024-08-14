back to top
    Nikki Haley calls out Kamala Harris and tells Trump to stop whining about her
    International

    Nikki Haley calls out Kamala Harris and tells Trump to stop whining about her

    The former GOP presidential candidate zeroed in on Kamala Harris gaining an edge over Donald Trump in a Tuesday interview

    Nikki Haley has issued a strong statement about Kamala Harris as polls show that the Democratic nominee is gaining an edge against Donald Trump. During her Tuesday appearance on Fox News' Special Report segment, Haley asserted that Republican leaders should “quit whining” about the vice president and focus on devising a campaign strategy that caters to the needs of the American people.

    Nikki Haley zeroes in on Harris gaining an edge over Trump in key states

    During the interview, Haley bluntly advised fellow Republicans and the former president to “quit whining” about Harris' run in this year's elections. She emphasised that the Trump campaign must focus on the public's needs rather than attacking the Democratic nominee on her race and intellectual abilities.

    “You can't win on those things. The American people are smart. Treat them like they're smart. It's not about her. It's about the American people. Talk to them and let them know you need their vote,” Haley said before explaining that Harris would refrain from giving interviews.

    “I take her at her word that she thinks that illegal immigrants should be able to vote and be given driver's licenses. I take her at her word that she wants to ban fracking and kill a bunch of U.S. . Take her at her word,” Haley added.

    Haley went on to explain how she had already predicted that Joe Biden would pass the baton to Harris. “Republicans should not be surprised that we are now running against Kamala Harris. It was her all the time,” the former GOP presidential candidate told Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

    Following the president's shaky performance during CNN's presidential debate against Trump, Haley warned Republicans that a switch was incoming. “Mark my words….Biden will not be the Democrat nominee. Republicans, get your guard up!” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in June.

    “There was no way Joe Biden, in the condition that we saw him, could take on the stresses of a presidential election. So that was something I believed in then. It's why I constantly referred back to her because I knew that Kamala Harris was the person that we had,” the 52-year-old added during the Fox News interview.

     

