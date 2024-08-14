Natasa gains backing on social media amid Pandya and Walia outing reports

Natasa gets support from fans as Pandya's outing with Walia surfaces

As photos of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya vacationing with TV actor Jasmin Walia emerged online fueling dating rumours, his estranged wife Natasa Stankovic gained support from fans on social media. Amidst the ongoing speculation around Pandya and Walia's relationship status, Stankovic showcased her fashionable side in a new reel, catching everyone's attention.

In her recent Instagram post, the Serbian model and actor was seen looking stunning in a one-piece dress. She received many complimentary comments from fans praising her bold avatar. Several users expressed regret over blaming Stankovic for issues in her previous marriage with Pandya. “You deserve better,” a fan commented while others apologized to her for unfairly judging her earlier. Television star Anita Hassanandani also showed appreciation by leaving a fire emoji on the reel.

While Pandya and Stankovic officially announced ending their marriage in July citing irreconcilable differences, the cricketer has since been spotted with Walia on multiple occasions. This fresh update led fans to critically examine their earlier stance against Stankovic. “Sorry Natasa we blamed you, we should not comment without knowing the whole truth,” a user noted. Others echoed similar sentiments stating nobody knows what really transpired between the ex-couple except them.

Stankovic, who shares a son with Pandya, has now permanently moved back to her home country Serbia. As speculation around Pandya-Walia pairing refuses to die down, the model makes it clear she has moved on with her life gracefully after facing tough times personally. With her powerful social media presence, Stankovic continues garnering empathy and respect from a legion of supporters online.