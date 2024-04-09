Search
NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in West Bengal blast case
NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in West Bengal blast case

New Delhi: The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday summoned three Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders asking them to appear before it for questioning in connection with the Bhupatinagar blast case, sources said.

The leaders, Manab Kumar Karaya, Subir Maity and Naba Kumar Ponda, have been told to appear before NIA officers in Kolkata on April 8, the sources said. The trio had skipped NIA summons last week.

An NIA team was allegedly attacked by a mob on April 6 when it had gone to arrest two main suspects in the 2022 blast case in East Medinipur district, leading to a political slugfest with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the investigators of assaulting the villagers. An NIA officer was injured when the mob allegedly attacked the team that went to arrest TMC's Manobrata Jana and Bailicharan Maity.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

