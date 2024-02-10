NIA raids multiple locations of Jamaat-e-Islami in J&K terror funding case

Northlines Newsdesk

Saturday saw several raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Jammu Kashmir as part of their ongoing campaign against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in connection with a case involving terror funding.

The NIA teams raided the homes of various suspects at five sites in Srinagar, three in Budgam, two in Kulgam, one in Anantnag, and four in Jammu, according to a statement released by a spokesperson.

The statement reads that incriminating documents and digital devices connected with the activities of JeI and its related Trusts in J&K were seized during the extensive searches, which also led to the recovery of over 20 lakh rupees in cash.

“NIA investigations in the case, registered on 5th February 2021, have so far revealed that JeI and its members have continued to promote terrorist and secessionist activities in J&K even after the outfit was proscribed under UA(P) Act in February 2019. Operatives of the banned organization had been collecting funds through donations from within India and abroad,” it reads.

It reads that the funds were collected mainly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal, purported to promote charity and other welfare activities, such as health and education, but were instead being used for carrying out violent and secessionist activities, as per NIA investigations.

“It was further found that the funds raised by JeI were also being channeled to other proscribed terrorist organization's, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) etc, through well organized networks of JeI cadres. JeI was also engaged in motivating impressionable youth and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to further its nefarious and secessionist activities,” it said.

It added that the NIA had earlier charge-sheeted 4 accused persons in the case, in which investigations are continuing.