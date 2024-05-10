back to top
NHAI debars toll operating agency for misbehaving with highway users
NHAI debars toll operating agency for misbehaving with highway users

NEW DELHI, May 10: State-owned NHAI on Friday said it has debarred Riddhi Siddhi Associates for three months for an incident of assault and misbehavior with the highway users at Sirmandi toll plaza on Amritsar-Jamnagar section in Rajasthan.

The state-owned agency in a statement said an incident of assault and misbehavior by the employees of toll operating agency with highway users at Sirmandi Toll Plaza on May 5, 2024 was reported.

Taking prompt action on the matter, the incident was examined by NHAI and a ‘show cause' notice was served to the firm, the statement said, adding that the reply submitted by the toll operating agency was not found to be satisfactory.

NHAI said it was noted that in total violation of contractual provisions and NHAI standing operating procedure, the agency indulged in violence and misbehaving activities with the highway users.

“The Authority has debarred M/s. Riddhi Siddhi Associates for a period of three months from the list of pre-qualified bidders,” it said.

NHAI contract agreement with its toll operators defines that the personnel deployed by the contractor shall not misconduct/misbehave with the members of public and shall observe strict discipline and decency in their behaviour.

Last year, NHAI issued detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to curb altercation incidents at toll plazas and safeguard interests of both the commuters and the toll operators.

 

Congress too made mistakes, will need to change its politics: Rahul Gandhi
DoT asks Telcos to block 28,200 mobiles & 20 lakh connections to curb cyber-crime
