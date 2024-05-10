back to top
Search
IndiaDoT asks Telcos to block 28,200 mobiles & 20 lakh connections to...
India

DoT asks Telcos to block 28,200 mobiles & 20 lakh connections to curb cyber-crime

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 10: In a major crackdown on cybercrime and financial fraud, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Telecom (DoT), and State Police have launched a joint drive to curb the misuse of telecom resources as the DoT issued directions to telecom service providers for blocking 28200 mobile phones and 20 lakh mobile connections.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and State Police have joined hands to curb the misuse of telecom resources in cybercrime and financial fraud. This collaborative effort aims to dismantle networks of fraudsters and protect citizens from digital threats, an official statement stated.

Analysis carried out by MHA and the State Police has revealed that 28,200 mobile handsets were misused in cybercrimes. The DoT further analyzed and found that a staggering 20 lakh numbers were used with these mobile handsets.

Subsequently, DoT issued directions to telecom service providers for pan blocking of 28,200 mobile handsets and to carryout immediate re-verification of 20 lakh mobile connections linked to these mobile handsets and disconnect failing re-verification.

The unified approach demonstrates a shared commitment to public safety, safeguarding the integrity of telecommunications infrastructure, and ensuring a secure digital .

Previous article
NHAI debars toll operating agency for misbehaving with highway users
Next article
NSIL seeks private partners to build its heavy lift rocket LVM3
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Warmest April ever fuelled weather extremes across globe: WMO

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 10: The world experienced the warmest...

Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom to support separatism: Jaishankar on Canada

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 10: By allowing political space to...

Spices Board formulates comprehensive guidelines for exporters to prevent ETO contamination

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 10: The Spices Board has come...

INDIA bloc leaders meet EC over voter turnout data, alleged model code violations

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 10: A delegation of opposition party...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Warmest April ever fuelled weather extremes across globe: WMO

Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom to support separatism: Jaishankar on...

Spices Board formulates comprehensive guidelines for exporters to prevent ETO contamination