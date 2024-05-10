DoT asks Telcos to block 28,200 mobiles & 20 lakh connections to curb cyber-crime

NEW DELHI, May 10: In a major crackdown on cybercrime and financial fraud, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Telecom (DoT), and State Police have launched a joint drive to curb the misuse of telecom resources as the DoT issued directions to telecom service providers for blocking 28200 mobile phones and 20 lakh mobile connections.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and State Police have joined hands to curb the misuse of telecom resources in cybercrime and financial fraud. This collaborative effort aims to dismantle networks of fraudsters and protect citizens from digital threats, an official statement stated.

Analysis carried out by MHA and the State Police has revealed that 28,200 mobile handsets were misused in cybercrimes. The DoT further analyzed and found that a staggering 20 lakh numbers were used with these mobile handsets.

Subsequently, DoT issued directions to telecom service providers for pan India blocking of 28,200 mobile handsets and to carryout immediate re-verification of 20 lakh mobile connections linked to these mobile handsets and disconnect failing re-verification.

The unified approach demonstrates a shared commitment to public safety, safeguarding the integrity of telecommunications infrastructure, and ensuring a secure digital environment.