NHAI announces 5% increase in toll rates across India

NEW DELHI, June 3: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced an average toll hike of 5 percent starting Monday. The revised toll rates, which were initially scheduled to take effect on April 1, were deferred due to the Lok Sabha elections.

The new toll rates will be implemented from June 3, 2024, according to a senior NHAI official. This annual revision aligns with changes in the wholesale price index (CPI)-based inflation, which influences the user fee adjustments.

India's extensive national highway network features approximately 855 toll plazas. Of these, around 675 are public-funded, while the remaining 180 are operated by concessionaires. The toll hikes are part of an annual exercise conducted under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.