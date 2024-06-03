back to top
NHAI announces 5% increase in toll rates across India
Economy India Latest News

NHAI announces 5% increase in toll rates across India

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, June 3: Highways Authority of (NHAI) has announced an average toll hike of 5 percent starting Monday. The revised toll rates, which were initially scheduled to take effect on April 1, were deferred due to the .
The new toll rates will be implemented from June 3, 2024, according to a senior NHAI official. This annual revision aligns with changes in the wholesale price index (CPI)-based inflation, which influences the user fee adjustments.
India's extensive national highway network features approximately 855 toll plazas. Of these, around 675 are public-funded, while the remaining 180 are operated by concessionaires. The toll hikes are part of an annual exercise conducted under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

