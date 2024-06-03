back to top
Akasa Air’s Delhi-Mumbai Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To ‘Security Alert’

MUMBAI, Jun 3: No-frills carrier Akasa Air on Monday said its Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after it received a “security alert”.

The captain of the flight followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport at 10:13 AM on Monday, Akasa Air said in a statement.
“Akasa Air flight QP 1719, flying from Delhi to Mumbai on June 3, received a security alert on board. As per prescribed safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad,” the airline said.
The aircraft had 186 passengers, 1 infant and six crew members onboard, it said.
The airline further said that all passengers have been deplaned, and “Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on ground”. (Agencies)

Sonia Gandhi’s first reaction to exit poll results 2024: ‘Just wait and see’
