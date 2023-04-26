NGO Terror Funding Case | NIA Raids Khurram Parvaiz’s Office In Budgam

SRINAGAR, Apr 26: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided an NGO office of jailed Khurram Parvaiz in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

A team of NIA conducted searches at an NGO office at Dandoosa area in Budgam. The office is of Khurram Parvaiz, they said adding that, the office was closed for a long time”.

An official, said the NIA team conducted searches at the NGO office at Dandoosa Budgam. “Some documents have been seized during searches ” he said.