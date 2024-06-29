back to top
New rank pinned to newly promoted SP

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Jun 28: Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Jammu, Anand Jain, decorated the newly promoted Superintendent of Police by pinning the new rank on his promotion in a simple function held at Zonal Police Headquarters (ZPHQ) Jammu this evening.

The officer who was decorated is Mohan Lal currently serving as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Akhnoor in district Jammu.

While felicitating the newly promoted SP, ADGP Jammu urged the officer to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm to uphold and enhance the department's reputation. He expressed his confidence that this promotion would instil a renewed spirit of public service in the officer.

The event was attended by other esteemed Police /SSB officers, including DIG SSB Jammu, Sudhir Verma & Paramjeet Salaria, DIG Jammu Dr. Sunil Gupta, SSP Jammu Vinod Kumar and other officers

