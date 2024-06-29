10 vehicles caught in illegal mining seized in Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Jun 28: Jammu police on Friday stated to have seized three vehicles carrying gravel from a stone crusher without the requisite documents in the rural zone.

The vehicles were seized during a drive against illegal mining in Jammu district and police have tightened the noose against the violators and criminals involved in illegal mining and minting money out of the public resources, a police spokesman said in a statement issued here today.

In a statement, the Jammu police spokesman said that the surprise operation was carried out in the last few days at different locations in the rural zone of Jammu.

Giving details, the spokesman said that police post Sidhra seized three vehicles which included two tippers bearing registration numbers JK02DJ- 3198 and JK02DD 1377 and one dumper bearing registration number JK08M 7379, all were found loaded with crusher gravel without Form A.

Apart from that police post Sandwan seized a Dumper bearing number PB29X 9360 whereas police post Chowki Choura seized one Dumper bearing registration number JK02CH-0702.

Police Station Gharota seized four vehicles which included one mini tipper bearing registration number JK02DC-9665, two dumpers bearing registration numbers JK02CL-0643 and PB07BG-2160 and one Tipper bearing registration number JK02CU-7891, all involved in illegal mining, the spokesman added.

Moreover, police post Manwal seized one dumper bearing registration number JK14H-3701.

Police informed the District Mining Officer Jammu after seizing these vehicles.

Giving the details, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Jammu conveyed that Jammu Police is committed for protecting the public property and to eradicate the menace illegal mining in the area.