LG Sinha flags off 1st batch of pilgrims from Jammu to Holy cave

Yatra reaches successfully at Baltal Base Camp in evening

Jammu Tawi, June 28: Amid chants of “Bum Bum Bhole” and “Har Har Mahadev”, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 4,603 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar here on Friday.

The pilgrims left for the twin base camps in Kashmir — north Kashmir's Baltal and south Kashmir's Anantnag — from Jammu amid tight security.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha wished the pilgrims a safe journey.

“May the blessings of Baba Amarnath ji bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's life,” he said.

The 52-day pilgrimage will begin from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal — on Saturday and conclude on August 19.

The pilgrims left in a cavalcade of 231 vehicles. They were escorted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

From the twin basecamps in Kashmir, they will undertake an arduous journey to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas, a senior official said.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims undertake the pilgrimage every year to one of the most revered Hindu shrines. Comprehensive arrangements, including three-tier security, area dominations, elaborate route deployment and checkpoints, have been made to ensure a smooth yatra.

“Traffic restrictions will be imposed on various routes from June 28 to August 19, with daily advisories issued to minimise inconvenience,” the official said.

Later, the first batch of pilgrims of Shri Amarnath ji Yatra 2024 was accorded a rousing reception by District Administration Udhampur here at Kali Mata Mandir Tikri. The Pilgrims were warmly welcomed by DIG Udhampur -Reasi Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat; Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai; SSP Joginder Singh; Additional Deputy Commissioner Joginder Singh Jasrotia and other officers besides prominent citizens of the District.

The District Administration Ramban also accorded a warm welcome to the first batch of Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims today. Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary; DIG DKR Range, Shridhar Patil; SSP Anuj Kumar;ADC Varunjeet Singh Charak; ACR S. Harpal Singh and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Then the first batch of pilgrims reached the Kashmir valley amid stringent security arrangements. After their arrival in Srinagar, senior officials in police and civil administration, and local people welcomed the 4,603 pilgrims at the Navyug tunnel in Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, they added.

Kulgam Deputy Commissioner (DC) Athar Aamir Khan told reporters that upon their arrival, the pilgrims who would travel via both the axis, Baltal as well as Pahalgam, were welcomed by the administration, members of civil society, trade fraternity, fruit growers, and market associations.

“We welcome all of them. There are proper arrangements in place for them,” Khan said