Amarnath YatraFirst batch of pilgrims reached the Baltal Base Camp
Amarnath YatraJammuJammu Kashmir

First batch of pilgrims reached the Baltal Base Camp

By: Northlines

Date:

The administration, in collaboration with the police, extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to the devotees at the Baltal base camp.

The welcome ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir; SSP Ganderbal, Sandeep Gupta; Camp Director Baltal, SDM Kangan, local communities, and other officers from Civil and police administration.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of all pilgrims as they begin their sacred journey to the revered Amarnath Cave Shrine.

In line with the commitment to providing seamless support, comprehensive measures have been implemented to address the needs of the pilgrims, including medical facilities, sanitation, and round-the-clock security.

The authorities are dedicated to ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience for all participants in this year's Yatra.

On the occasion, the DC extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims undertaking this holy journey and assured them of full support throughout the Yatra.

The pilgrims appreciated the goodwill gesture of Civil and Police Administration for according them rousing reception and cooperation.

LG Sinha flags off 1st batch of pilgrims from Jammu to Holy cave
Everyone irrespective of caste & religion participates in serving pilgrims: LG
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

