New Ram Lalla Idol Consecrated At Ayodhya Temple

Ayodhya, Jan 22: The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the newly constructed temple here on Monday amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals.

The prime minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver ‘chattar’ (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he took ‘sankalp’ for the “pran pratishtha ceremony” and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the temple premises when the consecration took place.

“The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala’s life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine program. Hail Siya Ram!,” Modi said on X.

Modi will later address the gathering after the ceremony. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila.

He will also interact with workers associated with the construction of temple. (Agencies)