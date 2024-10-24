New Nissan Magnite promises best-in-class maintenance costs in B-SUV segment

KOLKATA: Nissan Motor India on Thursday announced its latest B-SUV offering, the new Magnite, promised best-in-class maintenance costs in its segment at just 39 paise per kilometer (for 50,000 km), driving value for customers across India.

” Customers can enjoy peace of mind with a standard 3-year (1,00,000 km) warranty which is further extendable up to 6 years (1,50,000 km) at a minimal additional cost,” a company statement claimed.

This extended warranty covers parts, repairs, and other expenses, mirroring the coverage provided with new vehicle warranties.

Additional benefits include cashless repairs nationwide, no limits on the number of claims, and four labor-free services at all authorized service centers in the country for the new Nissan Magnite.

Nissan India also offers ‘Nissan Magnite Care', a prepaid maintenance plan providing savings of up to 21 percent. This hassle-free plan ensures expert care with genuine parts and diagnostic tools, preventing costly repairs and maintaining top performance and comfort.

Available in two tiers – ‘Gold' for comprehensive maintenance and ‘Silver' for basic servicing – this plan can be transferred to new owners, boosting resale value. In addition, the New Magnite also comes with a 3-year/ 100K km warranty as standard, ensuring peace of mind and enhancing the ownership experience for customers.

Getting Nissan cars serviced at any of its authorised Service Workshops gives customers exclusive access to Nissan's service benefits. Moreover, they get the peace of mind that their vehicles will be treated to the highest standards, with fixed prices that are designed to be simple and fully transparent.

“Customer satisfaction remains at the centre of everything we do at Nissan. We strive to bring them a seamless driving and ownership experience through our products and services. The range of pre-purchase and after-sales services we offer, including online service bookings, the Nissan Service Cost Calculator, and our extensive digital ecosystem ensures transparency and convenience throughout the vehicle's lifecycle. Nissan is committed to its customers from start to end, with no compromise on the services being offered. We provide exceptional value to our customers, enriching and enhancing their brand experience,” company managing director Saurabh Vatsa stated.

To enhance customer experience and build a culture of transparency, Nissan offers services like the Service Cost Calculator via the Nissan Service Hub or Nissan Connect, providing clear cost breakdowns for labour and parts which helps customers know their expenses upfront. The Roadside Assistance service includes safety features such as speed alerts, real-time location sharing, emergency calls, and roadside services that are available 24/7 in over 1,500 cities.