back to top
Search
JammuNew India Assurance reports 128.4% growth in profit after tax in Q4FY24
JammuJammu Kashmir

New India Assurance reports 128.4% growth in profit after tax in Q4FY24

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Commenting on the results, Executive Director Titus Francis said, “New Assurance” has delivered excellent results in FY24 despite the adverse impact of several catastrophic claims during the year. The gross written premium grew by 8.3% during the year to Rs.41,996 Cr and profit after tax increased by 7% during the year to Rs.1,129 Cr. The PAT for the fourth quarter more than doubled as it increased by 128.4% to Rs.354 Cr. The solvency ratio remained healthy at 1.81x and the company continues to be the market leader in the Indian general insurance industry.The impact of catastrophic claims on the net incurred claims during the year was “Rs. 794 Cr. During the 4th quarter, the results were adversely impacted by an impairment charge of ~Rs.110 Cr on the Nigerian operations due to devaluation of Naira. The net worth increased to Rs. 44,704 Cr compared to Rs.38,675 Cr in FY23. Even on individual lines, Motor third party loss ratio saw an increase as there was no premium increase during the year. This was marginally offset by decline in the loss ratio of Motor Own Damage segment where price corrections were factored. The segment loss ratio remains elevated and corrective steps are being taken. Other lines did reasonably well. The Indian general insurance industry has a long runway for growth, and the company will continue its strategy to pursue growth with profitability.”

Previous article
Logo of NMDC Steel Ltd. (NSL) unveiled
Next article
Finolex Cables’ Q4 Revenue Grows by 15%, Annual Profits Up by 14% Amidst New Product Growth and Market Expansion
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Pepsico India launches ‘GATORADE’in J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi:PepsiCo Indiais expanding its beverage offerings in Jammu &...

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches ‘ICICI Pru Platinum’

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launched ICICI Pru Platinum,...

Dvara KGFS secures $10 mnin debt financing to bolster financial inclusion in Rural India

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: DvaraKshetriya Gramin Financials Pvt Ltd (Dvara KGFS),...

Vitesco Technologies delivers electric drive system for the Honda CR-V Plug-in Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pepsico India launches ‘GATORADE’in J&K

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches ‘ICICI Pru Platinum’

Dvara KGFS secures $10 mnin debt financing to bolster financial inclusion...