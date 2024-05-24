Logo of NMDC Steel Ltd. (NSL) unveiled

Hyderabad, May 24, 2024: NMDC Steel Ltd. (NSL) at Nagarnar, proudly unveiled its logo at the NMDC Steel Plant, marking a significant stride towards sustainable steel production. The novel and symbolic logo was unveiled by Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), NSL, in the presence of Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical) NSL, Shri B. Vishwanath, Chief Vigilance Officer, NSL, Shri K Praveen Kumar, Executive Director, NSL, along with officials & union representatives of NSL and NMDC.

This logo is a symbol of NSL's ‘Ispati Irada' and embodies the company's commitment to crafting steel not just with power, but with purpose. It represents NSL's dedication to forging the future of steel with innovations that transformed hot metal into HR coil in just 9 days and achieving a record production of 1 million tonnes in merely 226 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), NSL, said, “The inaugural logo of NSL is a testament to who we are and our deep-rooted pride as Bastariyas (People of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh). It beautifully incorporates the Dokra art form of Chhattisgarh, highlighting our rich cultural heritage and the strong connection we share with the local community. He further added that this logo is not just a visual identity; it's a vibrant representation of NSL's mission to forge the future of the steel industry with high-quality sustainable steel. It is an embodiment of nature, technology, culture and sustainability; all seamlessly interwoven into the tapestry of steel. It also reflects our commitment to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, contributing significantly to India's infrastructure and industrial growth.”

Following the logo unveiling, NSL conducted its first-ever Annual Plan Meeting, The Annual Plan Meeting focused on building upon the previous year's successes, addressing and stabilising operational challenges, and strategic initiatives for years to come. The meeting focused on enhancing production efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and maintaining the momentum of innovation and excellence.

NSL's initiatives are in line with its vision to become a leader in the steel sector, promoting sustainable practices and supporting the nation's infrastructure growth.