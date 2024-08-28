New Free AI Video Tool Hotshot Shows Skill, Takes On Industry Leaders

The AI video creation landscape has a new entrant with the launch of Hotshot, a free platform that enables users to generate short videos without watermarks or limits. Hotshot's capabilities have impressed many, with some describing the quality as ‘scary good' for a free service.

Backed by noteworthy developers, Hotshot was trained on over 600 million video clips, allowing it to produce videos up to 10 seconds at 720p resolution solely from text descriptions. Beyond length and resolution restrictions, paid upgrades are not needed for additional customization options reportedly available either.

Our tests of Hotshot found the videos accurately reflected input prompts while maintaining visual realism. One prompt envisioning a panda surfing generated unrealistic footage as expected for the scenario, but flaws were minor. Another describing a dog driving accurately pictured the canine behind the wheel in convincing detail.

Compared to prominent Paid tools on the market, Hotshot provides an accessible free alternative for basic video creation. While technical limitations remain versus paid competitors, it offers budding creators and enthusiasts a chance to experiment without cost barriers. As the model refined further it will likely intensify competition in this emerging sector. Only time will tell if Hotshot emerges as a serious challenger to established industry leaders in both capabilities and user satisfaction. But as a free option, it has certainly grabbed users' attention and set the bar high out the gate for a new entrant.