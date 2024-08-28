Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick tie the knot in picturesque 16th century Italian castle wedding

Amy Jackson and her long-time partner Ed Westwick recently got married in a intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family in a stunning 16th century Italian castle. The British actress, known for her Bollywood films, and American actor, renowned for his role in hit TV series Gossip Girl shared dreamy glimpses from their special day on social media.

The wedding destination was the magnificent Castel Lodirocca Cilento located in Southern Italy. Nestled in scenic hills, the castle owned by the Sgueglia family offered the couple a fairytale setting to exchange their vows. According to Ed, the property was filled with warmth and love by the owners who helped them craft an extraordinary and memorable wedding experience.

In a short wedding documentary shared online, Amy and Ed are seen exchanging rings amidst picturesque gardens as their loved ones look on with smiles. Their son Andreas also adds to the mushy moments. Fans have gone gaga over the aesthetic visuals and described it as “Chuck Bass style wedding” referring to Ed's debonair character in Gossip Girl. Many remarks it as the “most amazing” nuptials they have seen.

While maintaining privacy about their intimate ceremony, the stars provided a glimpse of the dreamy setting through social media posts thanking the venue owners. Amy expressed how she wanted to blend the beauty of English gardens on her special day and the secret location had brought her vision alive. Their dreamy wedding film offers a deeper look into their wedding day feelings and celebrations amid scenic Italian backdrops.

The loved-up couple had gotten engaged in Switzerland early this year after being in a relationship since 2020. Their son reportedly encouraged them to take their bond to the next level. Wishing the actress and actor a very happy married life, fans and followers showered the newlyweds with love and blessings on their new journey ahead.