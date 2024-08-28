Ranking the Most Dangerous Cosmetic Surgeries: Eye Color Change Surgery with a 92% Complication Rate Tops the List

Eye color surgery and several other high-in-demand cosmetic procedures have life-altering repercussions. Check out which ones are most dangerous.

The allure of beauty tempts many to go under the knife. The drive to achieve perfection in beauty has surged cosmetic surgeries globally at an alarming rate. And with this comes a perilous cost. Dangerous health risks are associated with these aesthetic beauty enhancements. Beauty comes at a high price, both financially and physically. Its devastating impacts on the body are long-lasting. A research study conducted by Overnight Glasses, formulated a top 10 list of the most hazardous cosmetic surgeries, based on the complication rates.

The riskiest- eye surgery

Eye surgery or the eye-colour change surgery topped the list of the most hazardous cosmetic procedures, with a shocking complication risk of 92.30%. The surgery involves Cosmetic Iris Implants, Laser Pigment Removal, and Keratopigmentation. For those who were sulking over their boring eye colour, they might opt for this extreme procedure to achieve those dreamy light-coloured eyes.

However, researchers reported that this surgery gambles with vision, posing severe risks of glaucoma, corneal damage, and even permanent vision impairment. This controversial surgery has not met appropriate safety standards and has failed to gain FDA approval. With recovery times ranging from one to eight weeks and an average cost of $12,000, this surgery can seriously impair vision.

Body contouring surgeries grab the other top spots

Despite being a natural part of aging, skin sags are often met with disapproval and rejection. The desire for a toned and sculpted body has led to a surge in the popularity of lower-body contouring procedures. Thigh lifts, which shape and refine the thighs, rank second on the list of risky cosmetic surgeries with a 78% complication rate. Patients who choose this procedure are exposed to the serious risks of blood clots, infection, and altered or damaged skin sensation.

Similarly, the Brazilian Butt Lift, while highly sought after, ranks third on the list of dangerous cosmetic surgeries. This procedure involves injecting fat to enhance and lift for a plumpier and curvier look, but it carries a significant risk of fat embolism. Fat droplets can enter the bloodstream and travel to the lungs, brain, or other organs, causing serious blockages and organ failure. Body lift procedure poses a 42% complication rate and ranks at the 4th spot.

Quick fix might be a quicker regret of a lifetime

Many consider injectable fillers safe due to their quick recovery time, typically within one to two days. However, this rapid aesthetic enhancement could lead to lifelong regret. Ranked fifth with a substantial complication rate of 64.61%, these quick fixes can result in alarming issues such as asymmetrical features and allergic reactions.

Word of caution

The top 10 also feature butt implants (21.60% complication rate), arm lifts (21.00%), and breast lifts (10.40%) with the potential risks of implant displacement, nerve damage, and sensory alterations. The researchers caution against the casual attitude towards these cosmetic surgeries.

Contrary to popular belief, they are not a rosy pedestal to perfect the flaws. These cosmetic surgeries pose tremendous risks and can leave life-altering consequences. It is crucial to carefully consider the potential complications before undergoing any procedure.