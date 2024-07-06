back to top
    New date for NEET-PG 2024 Exam is Aug 11

    NEW DELHI, July 5: The NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination will be held on August 11 in two shifts, the Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences announced on Friday.

    The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 23.

    “In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination has been rescheduled. It will now be conducted on August 11 in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be August 15, 2024,” the Board said.

    The Union Ministry on June 22 postponed the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

    Several meetings since then have been held with officials from the Union Health Ministry, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), National Medical Commission (NMC) and Cyber Cell officials to evaluate the “robustness” of the system for the conduct of the exam, sources said.

    The Ministry of Health had decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination. The National Eligibility Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) entrance examination is conducted by NBEMS along with its technical partner TCS for medical students.

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

