New 30-Year Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods to Increased Risk of Early Death

A comprehensive, decades-long study following over 100,000 Americans has revealed a potential dark side to the convenience of ultra-processed foods. Published in the prestigious journal The BMJ, the research found that frequently eating ultra-processed foods like ready-to-eat meats, sugary drinks, packaged snacks, and frozen desserts may be associated with a slight increase in the risk of early death.

While more research is still needed, this landmark 30-year study provides some of the strongest evidence yet linking high consumption of convenient, heavily processed foods to potentially detrimental health outcomes over the long term.

What Are Ultra-Processed Foods?

Ultra-processed foods refer to edible products that contain many artificial ingredients and are heavily manipulated through industrial processes. This includes snacks like chips, sweets like packaged desserts, sugary cereals, soft drinks, pre-prepared frozen meals, and other ready-to-eat or heat convenience foods.

These foods tend to be high in added sugar, saturated fats, and sodium. They also frequently include food additives like colors, emulsifiers, flavor enhancers, and preservatives. However, ultra-processed foods are often lacking in beneficial nutrients like protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals despite being easy to consume in excess.

Some Common Examples of Ultra-Processed Foods:

Sweet baked goods – cakes, cookies, pies

Sugary breakfast cereals

Pre-made frozen pizza and meals

Canned soups

Flavored yogurts with added sugar

Packaged snack foods – chips, candies, energy bars

Soft drinks and sweetened beverages

Pre-cooked sausages and ready-to-eat deli meats

Instant noodles and ready-made sauces

The Appeal and Prevalence of Ultra-Processed Foods

Ultra-processed foods dominate grocery store shelves and restaurant menus due to their convenience, affordability, aggressive marketing, and engineered taste. They require minimal preparation and allow for quick, on-the-go meals and snacks. However, these benefits come at the cost of displacing healthier, minimally processed alternatives in the diet.

In high-income nations like the United States, ultra-processed foods account for over half of total calories consumed. Intake of these foods is also increasing rapidly in middle-income countries, mirroring rising rates of obesity. This underscores the need to better understand the long-term health impacts of convenience-oriented eating patterns.

30-Year Study Methodology and Findings

The new research included detailed health and lifestyle data on over 114,000 health professionals living in the U.S. Participants were free of cancer, heart disease, and diabetes at the start of the study period.

Dietary intake was assessed every four years using food frequency questionnaires. Participants were followed for an average of 34 years, with health and mortality outcomes carefully documented. Approximately 48,000 total deaths occurred, including 14,000 from cancer and 11,000 from cardiovascular disease.

Key findings:

People in the highest quartile of ultra-processed food intake (averaging about 7 servings per day) had a 4% higher overall mortality risk compared to the lowest intake group after adjustment for demographic and lifestyle factors.

Higher ultra-processed food consumption was linked to a 9% increased risk of death from non-cancer, non-cardiovascular causes.

No significant associations were observed between ultra-processed food intake and deaths specifically attributable to cancer, heart disease, or respiratory diseases.

Considering overall dietary quality weakened the relationship between ultra-processed foods and mortality.

While the study was observational and cannot prove cause-and-effect, the analysis accounted for many potentially confounding factors. Still, the authors caution against overly reductive interpretation, noting that risks likely depend on the specific types and contexts of ultra-processed foods consumed.

Caveats and Limitations

Despite its strengths, the study had some limitations worth acknowledging. The participant sample was predominantly white and made up of health professionals, which may restrict generalizability. Furthermore, even over 30 years of follow-up, assessing long-term dietary patterns remains challenging.

While thoughtfully designed, questionnaire-based diet studies can suffer from measurement errors and reliance on participants' memory and honesty. The researchers attempted to account for these issues through careful data analysis but admit that some residual confounding is likely.

It's also important to remember that association does not equal causation. While eating more ultra-processed foods appears linked to higher mortality, directly attributing risk to these products is difficult in an observational study. Unknown or unmeasured factors related to diet quality, lifestyle, and access to healthcare could influence the findings.

Additional Research Still Needed

Given the limitations involved, the study authors strongly argue against categorical recommendations to universally avoid all ultra-processed foods. They note that specific food substances and combinations likely matter more than the “processing” itself, highlighting the need for more refined food classification systems.

The researchers explain that certain ultra-processed foods like100% whole grain bread or fortified breakfast cereals may be perfectly healthy. Blanket restriction could end up eliminating beneficial options while retaining unhealthy minimally processed items like fruit juices or refined grain breads.

Instead, an individualized approach accounting for the overall dietary pattern and particular nutritional needs is recommended. Future studies teasing out the relative harms of various ultra-processed food subgroups and ingredient profiles will help shape more nuanced, personalized advice.

Perspectives on Processed Food Policies

In an editorial published alongside the main study, public health experts argue the findings support greater policy-level intervention beyond just individual dietary choices.

Pointing to the addictive flavors, packaging, and mass marketing of junk foods, they explain that education campaigns alone cannot compete with billion-dollar food corporations. System-wide approaches like warning labels, advertising limits, and junk food taxes may be necessary for impactful change.

Still, personal diet choices remain important for health. The researchers emphasize that while occasional indulgence in sweets or a quick frozen meal may be harmless, making ultra-processed fare your daily diet could have consequences over decades. Prioritizing mostly whole, minimally processed foods whenever possible is ideal.

Tips for Limiting Ultra-Processed Food Intake

Cook more meals at home using whole food ingredients like vegetables, beans, eggs, fish, etc. Avoid ready-to-heat items.

Read labels and choose products with fewer artificial additives. Look for ingredients you recognize.

Skip the snack aisle and choose whole fruits, nuts, yogurt, or hummus for convenient mini-meals.

Swap sugary cereals and instant oatmeal for steel-cut oats with fresh fruit and nuts.

Drink primarily water, milk, or unsweetened tea instead of soda, juice, and sweetened beverages.

Go for grilled chicken, salmon, or a veggie-packed sandwich instead of deli meats high in preservatives.

Indulge in fresh-baked goods using natural ingredients when craving sweets.

A Healthy Food Environment for All

This study emphasizes that convenient, rewarding ultra-processed foods have become pervasive in our food culture. Combating their potential harms will likely require coordinated efforts across science, policy, industry, and society.

While occasional indulgence may be harmless, ensuring nutritious whole foods are the foundation of daily intake remains critical for long-term health. Moderation and balance is key for enjoying both convenience and nutrition.

Ongoing research exploring refined definitions of potentially harmful versus innocuous processed items will allow for more nuanced dietary advice. But each of us can start improving our health today by progressively shifting our personal and family eating patterns toward more wholesome, minimally processed fare.