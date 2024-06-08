J&K Divisional Commissioner Inspects Aesthetic and Infrastructural Improvements in Bagh-e-Bahu and Bahu Fort: Jammu Tourism Boosted with Revamped Parks and Landmarks

SRINAGAR, June 8: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired a meeting to review the progress of beautification, development and maintenance works being executed in Bagh-e-Bahu and Bahu fort.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner JMC, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, SSP Jammu, Director General Floriculture, SSP Traffic, Director Archives Archeology and Museums, senior officers from Tourism, Fisheries, PWD, JDA and concerned departments.

During the meeting, the Div Com took appraisal of the development and maintenance works being executed in the Bagh-e-Bahu under Smart City project and the works of development of Bahu Fort.

The Div Com asked for expediting the pace and timeline completion of all the works. He asked CE PWD to upgrade the road leading to Bagh-e-Bahu and Bahu Fort for the convenience of the Visitors. SSP traffic was asked to take measures for utilization of parking spaces.

Commissioner JMC apprised about the status of development works under execution, including up-gradation of approach road, construction of entry gate, Kiosks, parking space and other works.

It was also informed that new tile works would be executed inside the Bahu fort. The Div Com directed for completing the same by October this year (before Navratres).

The Div Com also reviewed the functioning of light and the Sound Show at Bagh-e-Bahu and directed the Joint Director Tourism to make it more attractive to attract maximum footfall.

Directions were also issued to set up a combined ticketing Counter for Park, Aquarium and other attractions at Bagh-e-Bahu for the ease of visitors and tourists. The Div Com also called for maintaining cleanliness in and around the Bagh-e-Bahu and Bahu Fort.

The Div Com further asked the officials of stakeholder departments to visit the sites of development and maintenance works and monitor the progress on a daily basis.