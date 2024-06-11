back to top
New 24-Hour cardiac surgery facility approved for GMC Jammu
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

New 24-Hour cardiac surgery facility approved for GMC Jammu

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 11: In a significant development for heart patients in the Jammu region, the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu is set to introduce a 24-hour surgery facility for critical heart failure cases.

This initiative follows the approval of a new state-of-the- Cathlab by the Jammu and Medical Supply Corporation Limited, marking a major advancement in cardiovascular care for the division.

The new Cathlab costing approximately Rs 12.41 crore, is expected to be operational in the coming months. This facility will cater to patients from ten districts of Jammu division, providing round-the-clock surgical services previously unavailable in the region.

Currently, the existing cardiology department at the super specialty hospital supports cardio patients across ten districts. However, it has been noted that no surgeries are typically performed after office hours. Heart failure patients often depend on GMC for nighttime emergencies, but the lack of a dedicated 24-hour surgery provision has been a significant gap.

Since the super specialty hospital's inception 11 years ago, an emergency cardio center has not been established, making GMC the first point of contact for critical cases. Although GMC previously had a Cathlab (CCU), it ceased operations in 2014. Presently, the super specialty hospital handles 20 to 22 minor cardio cases daily during working hours, including procedures like pacemaker installation, angiography, angioplasty, and stent placement.

For severe cardio cases, an on-call cardiologist from the super specialty is summoned to GMC, but the lengthy process often delays immediate treatment. With 8 to 10 heart attack cases arriving at GMC daily, the need for a 24-hour surgical facility is evident.

Furthermore, the four new medical colleges in the Jammu division – GMC Rajouri, GMC Kathua, GMC Doda, and GMC Udhampur – are grappling with faculty and medical staff shortages, hindering the establishment of their own Cathlabs. Consequently, all cardiac surgery cases are referred to GMC Jammu, exacerbating the burden on the facility.

Cardiovascular cases are on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir. The Department reported 2,681 cases in 2022, 2,832 in 2023, and 1,022 cases by May 2024 in Jammu division's emergency centers. The highest number of cases in 2022 were reported in Kathua (708), followed by Rajouri (381), Jammu (356), Udhampur (342), and Samba (245). In 2023, Udhampur recorded 620 cases, Poonch 387, Kathua 323, Samba 302, and Jammu 295. Additionally, GMC Jammu reports dozens of heart-related cases daily.

Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, Principal of GMC Jammu, confirmed the plans to install the new Cathlab, emphasizing that its round-the-clock operation will enable immediate surgeries for emergency and critical cases, significantly strengthening cardiovascular care in the region. The site for the new Cathlab is currently being identified.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

