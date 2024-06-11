back to top
Congress slams PM Modi over Parliamentary Affairs minister pick
Congress slams PM Modi over Parliamentary Affairs minister pick

New Delhi, Jun 11: The Congress, on Tuesday, said the allocation of the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio inspires no confidence whatsoever that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Parliament to function any differently than how he has run it over the past decade.

The opposition party asserted the bloc is more than determined to reflect the will and mandate of the people in both Houses of Parliament most effectively.

While Kiren Rijiju has been appointed as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Arjun Ram Meghwal would be the Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ‘The allocation of the Parliamentary Affairs portfolios inspires no confidence whatsoever that the ‘one-third' Pradhan Mantri wants Parliament to function any differently than the manner in which he has run it over the past decade.'

‘However, whatever be the ‘divine' signals, the INDIA Janbandhan is more than determined to reflect the will and mandate of the people in both Houses of Parliament most effectively,' he said.

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has emerged stronger in this election with 235 members in Lok Sabha, looks to take on the government on issues concerning people, including on price rise and unemployment.

‘Shame on you…’: Harbhajan Singh slams Kamran Akmal for disrespecting Sikhs during India-Pakistan T20 WC match
New 24-Hour cardiac surgery facility approved for GMC Jammu
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

