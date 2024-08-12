back to top
    Net direct tax collection grows 22 pc to Rs 6.93 lakh cr
    India

    Net direct tax collection grows 22 pc to Rs 6.93 lakh cr

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 12: Net direct tax collection grew 22.48 per cent to about Rs 6.93 lakh crore as of August 11 this fiscal, driven by personal income tax mop-up, government data showed on Monday.

    The mop-up includes personal income tax collection of Rs 4.47 lakh crore and corporate tax collection of Rs 2.22 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) fetched Rs 21,599 crore, while other taxes (which include equalisation levy and gift tax) earned Rs 1,617 crore.

    The high tax collections came on the back of a surge in I-T returns filed for income earned in 2023-24. The last date for filing ITRs by individuals and entities, who do not have to get their accounts audited was July 31.

    A record 7.28 crore income tax returns (ITRs) were filed by July 31.

    Refunds worth Rs 1.20 lakh crore were issued between April 1 to August 11, a growth of 33.49 per cent.

    On a gross basis, direct tax collection grew 24 per cent to Rs 8.13 lakh crore. The collection includes PIT (personal income tax) of Rs 4.82 lakh crore and corporate tax of Rs 3.08 lakh crore.

    The government has budgeted to collect Rs 22.12 lakh crore in the current fiscal from direct taxes (personal income tax, corporate tax and other taxes), up 13 per cent over the previous fiscal.

    AAP to launch Delhi poll campaign with Manish Sisodia's Padyatra on August 14
    Sex ratio to improve to 952 women per 1,000 men by 2036: Govt Study
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

