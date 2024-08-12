back to top
Search
    IndiaAAP to launch Delhi poll campaign with Manish Sisodia's Padyatra on August...
    India

    AAP to launch Delhi poll campaign with Manish Sisodia’s Padyatra on August 14

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 12: The AAP will kick-start its campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls with a padyatra of senior leader Manish Sisodia to reach out to people in all the 70 constituencies, party leader Sandeep Pathak said on Monday.

    The Delhi Assembly elections are likely to be held early next year.

    Former Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia, who was released from Tihar Jail on Friday, held a meeting with senior AAP leaders. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita also participated in the meeting.

    Talking to reporters after the meeting, Pathak, AAP organisation general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, said Sisodia will also campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in where assembly elections are due later this year.

    Pathak said Sisodia's padyatra will start on August 14 and it will tell people about the “tendency” of the BJP to obstruct work and cause distress to them.

    “It was resolved in the meeting that the assembly polls will be fought to defeat the conspiracies of the BJP to break the Aam Aadmi Party which is not going to succeed. It is impossible to break the party,” Pathak asserted.

    He said the Aam Aadmi Party is ready and the people of Delhi are also prepared to teach a lesson to the BJP so that it does not dare to employ “dirty ” to win elections and break parties elsewhere in the country.

    Pathak said in poll-bound Haryana, the AAP has already held 45 public meetings and now bigger ones will be held in each constituency of the state.

    The party has also held a round of small meetings in the villages. Another round of meetings will also begin soon, added the AAP leader.

    The AAP formed government in Delhi, winning 62 out of 70 assembly seats in the 2020 polls. The party came to power in Delhi winning a whopping 67 assembly seats in the capital in 2015.

    This time, the AAP is gearing up to take on the BJP, exuding confidence to repeat its earlier successes in the assembly polls. The morale of the party leaders and volunteers, dented by arrest of Kejriwal, has boosted after bail was granted to Sisodia by the Supreme Court last week.

    Sisodia, who walked out of Tihar jail last Friday, has actively involved himself with preparations for the assembly polls. He held a meeting with the ministers of the Delhi government on Sunday to discuss the poll preparations.

    The AAP councillors will meet the former deputy chief minister on Tuesday to discuss the polls.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Hindenburg asks Sebi Chief to come clean on consulting firm she held stake in
    Next article
    Net direct tax collection grows 22 pc to Rs 6.93 lakh cr
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Minister Rao Inderjit Singh calls for stakeholders’ cooperation in improving timeliness of data

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on...

    Retail inflation slips to 5-yr low of 3.54 pc in July

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Retail inflation declined to a five-year low...

    Sex ratio to improve to 952 women per 1,000 men by 2036: Govt Study

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 12: Sex ratio in India is...

    Net direct tax collection grows 22 pc to Rs 6.93 lakh cr

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 12: Net direct tax collection grew...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Minister Rao Inderjit Singh calls for stakeholders’ cooperation in improving timeliness...

    Joint Initiative Raises Awareness on HIV/AIDS and Drug De-Addiction in...

    Retail inflation slips to 5-yr low of 3.54 pc in July