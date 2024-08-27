back to top
    India
    NeoLiv partners Royal Green Realty to develop 20-acre project at Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Real estate firm NeoLiv has tied up with Royal Green Realty to jointly develop a 20-acre housing project at Kundli-Sonipat in .

    The company on Tuesday announced its entry into the North market through a joint development partnership with Royal Green Realty.

    Located in Kundli-Sonipat Master Plan, the 20-acre project will feature premium villas, independent floors and custom-designed plots.

    Mohit Malhotra, Founder and CEO of NeoLiv, said, “This acquisition represents a significant milestone for NeoLiv, as we announce our first project in the NCR region.”

    “Backed by UHNI (ultra high net worth individual) investors through our SEBI-approved fund and led by a highly experienced team with over 100 years of combined expertise, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional living experiences to our customers,” he added.

    Sonipat, strategically located at the intersection of the Delhi peripheral road and a key artery to Northern India, is rapidly emerging as a key hub in the Capital Region (NCR), the company noted.

    NeoLiv was founded by Mohit Malhotra (former MD and CEO of Godrej Properties) and industry experts in partnership with 360 ONE, a wealth firm with over USD 50 billion in assets under management.

     

     

     

