    Munificent Angels Hosts Community Event in Parimpora to Raise HIV/AIDS Awareness

    By: Northlines

    NL Corresspondent

    Srinagar: Munificent Angels, under their Targeted Intervention (TI) Project sponsored by the and AIDS Control Society (JKSACS), successfully organized a community event aimed at raising awareness about HIV/AIDS. The event, held at Parimpora, attracted a diverse group of stakeholders, including teachers, religious leaders, community heads, officials, and females from high-risk groups.

    A key highlight of the event was a powerful skit performed by local youth, which depicted the various ways HIV/AIDS can be transmitted and its profound impact on individuals and society. This creative and impactful presentation served as an eye-opener for many attendees, igniting conversations and reflections on the subject.

    In addition to the skit, Advocate Arshida Bashir delivered an informative talk addressing the psychosocial issues surrounding HIV/AIDS. She emphasized the importance of understanding and tackling these challenges to reduce the stigma associated with the disease. Her session offered practical advice on how communities can support individuals living with HIV/AIDS and prevent further transmission.

    The event also cultural activities that showcased the rich heritage of the community, fostering a sense of unity and collective responsibility in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The presence of various stakeholders underscored the importance of a collaborative approach in addressing this public health issue.

    This event is part of Munificent Angels' ongoing efforts to engage communities in meaningful dialogue and action to combat HIV/AIDS, particularly in high-risk areas.

     

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

