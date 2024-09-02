back to top
    India
    India

    Need to be cautious on matters of religion: Govt sources on ‘Emergency’ film

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 2: Government is learnt to be treading a cautious line on the row over Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency' after the top Sikh religious body, Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, raised certain objections over the film.

    The film directed by Ranaut – the BJP member from Mandi in Pradesh – was scheduled for release on September 6 but is yet to get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

    “We need to tread a cautious line on matters of religion,” a senior government source said when asked about the row over ‘Emergency', in which Ranaut plays the role of former prime minister, the late Indira Gandhi.

    The source said SGPC has raised certain objections over the movie and the same need to be taken seriously.

    The source said that there was a need to be extra sensitive when it came to dealing with matters of religion

    After the delay in certification, Ranaut said it's “hugely demotivating and unjust” that censorship is only for those like her who “make films on historic facts”.

    Referring to the Netflix series “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”, Ranaut said on X that “one can show unimaginable amount of violence and nudity on OTT platforms without any consequence or censorship, one can even distort real-life events to suit their politically motivated sinister motives”.

     

    Politicians fuelling violence instead of upholding Maharashtra’s ethos: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Politicians fuelling violence instead of upholding Maharashtra’s ethos: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Sep 2: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP...

    CBI arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over ‘financial irregularities’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kolkata, Sep 2: The CBI on Monday arrested the...

    BJP’s drubbing in Haryana, J-K polls necessary to ensure farmers’ demands are met: SKM

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 2: The BJP's drubbing in the...

    ED arrests MLA Amanatullah Khan; BJP, Cong target AAP on corruption

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 2: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was...

