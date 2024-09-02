Need to be cautious on matters of religion: Govt sources on ‘Emergency’ film

New Delhi, Sep 2: Government is learnt to be treading a cautious line on the row over Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency' after the top Sikh religious body, Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, raised certain objections over the film.

The film directed by Ranaut – the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh – was scheduled for release on September 6 but is yet to get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“We need to tread a cautious line on matters of religion,” a senior government source said when asked about the row over ‘Emergency', in which Ranaut plays the role of former prime minister, the late Indira Gandhi.

The source said SGPC has raised certain objections over the movie and the same need to be taken seriously.

The source said that there was a need to be extra sensitive when it came to dealing with matters of religion

After the delay in certification, Ranaut said it's “hugely demotivating and unjust” that censorship is only for those like her who “make films on historic facts”.

Referring to the Netflix series “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack”, Ranaut said on X that “one can show unimaginable amount of violence and nudity on OTT platforms without any consequence or censorship, one can even distort real-life events to suit their politically motivated sinister motives”.