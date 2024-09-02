back to top
Search
    IndiaPoliticians fuelling violence instead of upholding Maharashtra's ethos: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP
    India

    Politicians fuelling violence instead of upholding Maharashtra’s ethos: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Mumbai, Sep 2: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said politicians are fuelling violence rather than upholding Maharashtra's ethos, in an apparent reference to the provocative speeches made by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.

    In a to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chaturvedi also referred to the attack on a 72-year-old Muslim man in a train over allegations that he was carrying beef and said it has shaken the conscience of the state.

    She demanded immediate action and necessary measures in the matter.

    Those responsible for the shoddy construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue have still not been brought to task indicate an uptick in Maharashtra's levels, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

    Maharashtra is the state that carries the values of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar and has been long acknowledged for being a tolerant, inclusive and progressive Indian state. It is, therefore, extremely distressing to note there is an upswing of crimes in the state and a deterioration of law and order, she said.

    It is equally disturbing that the youth of the state, who should be taking forward the values of Maharashtra, are instead indulging in hate crimes that disturb peace, she pointed out.

    “Political attempts to divide and poison society often give rise to this sort of intolerance and hatred towards different communities and minorities. Rather than upholding the state's ethos, politicians themselves are fuelling violence,” Chaturvedi said.

    Rane on Sunday addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who was in the news last month for making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

    Rane said there would be repercussions if Ramgiri Maharaj is harmed.

    In a viral video, Rane can be heard saying if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. Keep this in mind.”

    Chaturvedi also pointed out to the sexual assault on two kindergarten girls in their school in Badlapur.

    “I demand your immediate attention and request that necessary measures be taken up for the same. I also urge you to seek the long overdue Presidential nod on the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, so as to assure women of their safety and security,” she said.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    CBI arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over ‘financial irregularities’
    Next article
    Need to be cautious on matters of religion: Govt sources on ‘Emergency’ film
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Need to be cautious on matters of religion: Govt sources on ‘Emergency’ film

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 2: Government is learnt to be...

    CBI arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over ‘financial irregularities’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kolkata, Sep 2: The CBI on Monday arrested the...

    BJP’s drubbing in Haryana, J-K polls necessary to ensure farmers’ demands are met: SKM

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 2: The BJP's drubbing in the...

    ED arrests MLA Amanatullah Khan; BJP, Cong target AAP on corruption

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 2: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Need to be cautious on matters of religion: Govt sources on...

    CBI arrests ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh over ‘financial irregularities’

    BJP’s drubbing in Haryana, J-K polls necessary to ensure farmers’ demands...