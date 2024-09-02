Politicians fuelling violence instead of upholding Maharashtra’s ethos: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP

Mumbai, Sep 2: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said politicians are fuelling violence rather than upholding Maharashtra's ethos, in an apparent reference to the provocative speeches made by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chaturvedi also referred to the attack on a 72-year-old Muslim man in a train over allegations that he was carrying beef and said it has shaken the conscience of the state.

She demanded immediate action and necessary measures in the matter.

Those responsible for the shoddy construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue have still not been brought to task indicate an uptick in Maharashtra's crime levels, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Maharashtra is the state that carries the values of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar and has been long acknowledged for being a tolerant, inclusive and progressive Indian state. It is, therefore, extremely distressing to note there is an upswing of crimes in the state and a deterioration of law and order, she said.

It is equally disturbing that the youth of the state, who should be taking forward the values of Maharashtra, are instead indulging in hate crimes that disturb peace, she pointed out.

“Political attempts to divide and poison society often give rise to this sort of intolerance and hatred towards different communities and minorities. Rather than upholding the state's ethos, politicians themselves are fuelling violence,” Chaturvedi said.

Rane on Sunday addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who was in the news last month for making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Rane said there would be repercussions if Ramgiri Maharaj is harmed.

In a viral video, Rane can be heard saying if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. Keep this in mind.”

Chaturvedi also pointed out to the sexual assault on two kindergarten girls in their school in Badlapur.

“I demand your immediate attention and request that necessary measures be taken up for the same. I also urge you to seek the long overdue Presidential nod on the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, so as to assure women of their safety and security,” she said.