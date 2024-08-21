back to top
Search
    TechnologyNCPI launches UPI Circle allowing users to share payments with trusted contacts
    Technology

    NCPI launches UPI Circle allowing users to share payments with trusted contacts

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NCPI introduces new way to share UPI payments with friends and family

    The Payments Corporation of (NCPI) has rolled out a new feature called ‘UPI Circle' that allows users to delegate access to their Unified Payments Interface (UPI) account to add trusted contacts. This will help increase digital payments across the country, especially benefitting those relying on others to manage finances.

    UPI Circle works by letting the primary account holder add up to five secondary users they can share transactions with. There are two types of access – full and partial. Full access allows secondary users to make payments of up to Rs. 15,000 per month without requiring approval each time, while partial needs the primary user to confirm each payment request. Secondary users also have a per transaction limit of Rs. 5,000 with full access.

    To add contacts, the primary user simply scans the other person's QR code or enters their UPI ID followed by selecting their number from contacts. Existing UPI limits still apply for partial access. Several safety measures are in place like biometric authentication and restricting adding numbers not in contacts to prevent fraud.

    This new circle-of-trust feature provides an easy way to help the elderly, children and homemakers without accounts to benefit from digital payments through their trusted network. As more Indians adopt UPI, this additional functionality could play a role in furthering the cashless and financial inclusion goals.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Raksha Mantri to be on an official visit to US from August 23-26, 2024
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    WhatsApp to Introduce Automatic Blocking of Spam Messages from Unknown Numbers

    Northlines Northlines -
    WhatsApp to Automatically Block Spam Messages from Unknown Numbers WhatsApp...

    Relive Childhood Gaming Memories at Nintendo’s New Interactive Museum Opening This Fall

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Nintendo Opens Its Doors To A Memorable Journey Through...

    Rare super blue moon illuminates night skies worldwide in August 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rare celestial event lights up night skies worldwide Stargazers were...

    OpenAI shuts down Iranian group using its ChatGPT model to spread politically motivated content

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leading AI safety company OpenAI has taken action against...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raksha Mantri to be on an official visit to US from...

    PM Modi’s Ukraine and Poland Visit: We hope for early return...

    Top tennis stars criticize ruling in Jannik Sinner’s controversial doping case