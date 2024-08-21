back to top
    Raksha Mantri to be on an official visit to US from August 23-26, 2024

    New Delhi, Aug 21: Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a four-day visit to the US beginning Friday to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries.

    In Washington, Singh will hold talks with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Security Advisor Jake Sullivan among others.
    's plan to procure 31 MQ-9B Predator drones, the proposed joint manufacturing of Stryker infantry combat vehicles and co-production of GE F414 engines in India are likely to figure prominently in Singh's talks with Austin, officials said Tuesday.
    “The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” the defence ministry said announcing Singh's trip to the US from August 23 to 26.
    “The visit comes in the backdrop of the growing momentum in India-US relations and defence engagements at multiple levels,” it said.
    Singh will also chair a high-level roundtable meeting with the US defence industry on the ongoing and future defence collaborations. He will also interact with the Indian community during the visit. (Agencies)

