NC will repeal PSA if voted to Power: Omar

Srinagar, Aug 30: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Friday announced that his party will repeal the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) if voted to power.

The PSA allows detention for up to two years without trial.

“We have promised in our manifesto that if the National Conference voted to power we will repeal the PSA from Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar said during a party event in Srinagar.

He emphasized that the PSA has been misused recklessly in the region and should not be allowed to be misused further.

Omar highlighted the difficulties faced by the youth, including being scrutinized for obtaining a passport, accessing bank loans, and securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for employment.

Omar said that the National Conference aims to address the issues faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including unemployment, inflation, high electricity and water bills, and schemes for old-age pension, widow pension, and free education up to university level.

Regarding the alliance with the Congress party, Omar explained that it was formed to counter the BJP and defeat them in the upcoming elections, particularly in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and other areas.

He said that the alliance led to some seats being allocated to the Congress party from the National Conference's strongholds.

Omar said the first impact of the alliance was that the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad announced that he would not campaign for his candidates.

He urged the people to review the National Conference's manifesto, emphasizing that it focuses on addressing the pressing issues faced by the people, rather than just politics.