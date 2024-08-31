back to top
    NC will repeal PSA if voted to Power: Omar
    Jammu Kashmir

    NC will repeal PSA if voted to Power: Omar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 30: Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Friday announced that his party will repeal the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) if voted to power.

    The PSA allows detention for up to two years without trial.

    “We have promised in our manifesto that if the National Conference voted to power we will repeal the PSA from and ,” Omar said during a party event in Srinagar.

    He emphasized that the PSA has been misused recklessly in the region and should not be allowed to be misused further.

    Omar highlighted the difficulties faced by the youth, including being scrutinized for obtaining a passport, accessing bank loans, and securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for employment.

    Omar said that the National Conference aims to address the issues faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including unemployment, inflation, high electricity and water bills, and schemes for old-age pension, widow pension, and free up to university level.

    Regarding the alliance with the Congress party, Omar explained that it was formed to counter the BJP and defeat them in the upcoming elections, particularly in Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, and other areas.

    He said that the alliance led to some seats being allocated to the Congress party from the National Conference's strongholds.

    Omar said the first impact of the alliance was that the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad announced that he would not campaign for his candidates.

    He urged the people to review the National Conference's manifesto, emphasizing that it focuses on addressing the pressing issues faced by the people, rather than just politics.

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

