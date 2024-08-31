back to top
    Jammu
    J&K peaceful, no one wants Article 370 back: Reddy

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 30: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday claimed that five years since the abrogation of Article 370, peace had returned to Jammu and and large-scale development was underway, as he urged the people to vote for his party in the upcoming state election.

    Reddy said that before the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, activities of Pakistan's ISI, its intelligence agency, were rampant, and terrorism was a constant threat. But today, almost 98 per cent of these activities have been eradicated, he claimed.

    “As Jammu and Kashmir approaches its first assembly elections since the abrogation, it is a crucial moment for all of us. This is a very important election. The people of Jammu and Kashmir hold a big responsibility. I believe they will make the right decision after analysing all aspects. No one in Jammu and Kashmir wants Article 370 back,” Reddy told reporters here.

    “The people of Jammu and Kashmir will reject any attempt to revive Article 370 and will support the BJP's vision for peace, progress, and development in the upcoming elections instead of terrorism and separatism patronised by others,” he added.

    Reddy criticised the Congress-NC alliance, alleging that its manifesto is “against peace and development and aligns more closely with Pakistan's interests than those of the people of .” Reddy invoked former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's efforts to forge peace with Pakistan, which, he said, were thwarted by Islamabad's “malicious intentions.” “The people must recognise the history of betrayal by parties like the PDP, NC, and Congress, and vote for the BJP, which is the only party committed to the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

    He alleged that the rival alliance's plan to reinstate Article 370 would once again separate J-K from the rest of India and undo the progress made since.

    Reddy termed the Article 370 as a “black law” that was against the rights of the poor, women, and SC, ST communities.

    “There are no more bomb blasts, no ISI agents causing havoc. The results are clear for everyone to see. Our decision was justified and right,” he asserted.

    “Before this historic move, the region was plagued by a lack of basic infrastructure -— electricity, roads, water connections, and housing for the poor were all severely lacking,” he said.

    “Now, with the implementation of the 42nd and 43rd Amendments, funds are directly reaching villages, empowering grassroots democracy,” he added.

    The politician claimed that the Union Territory was finally rid of “scourge of stone pelting” and Kashmiri Pandits were being restored to their homes with dignity and security.

    Reddy also slammed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, a former ally of the BJP, accusing her of conspiring with the Congress and the NC to destabilise the region.

    “Why should a beautiful state like Jammu and Kashmir be made the epicentre of unrest when people are yearning for development, employment, and the full implementation of Dr B R Ambedkar's Constitution?” he asked.

    He also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on being “silent” on the alliance's manifesto, which, he claimed, discriminates against women and the underprivileged.

    “Logo Ki Umar Guzar Jaati Hai Ek Ghar Banane Main, Magar Unko Sharm Nahi Aati Jalane Main … (It takes ages to build, but moments to destroy)” he said, referring to the Congress-NC combine.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

