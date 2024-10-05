back to top
    Jammu KashmirNC rubbishes reports of Post-Poll Alliance with BJP in J&K
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    NC rubbishes reports of Post-Poll Alliance with BJP in J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 4: The Conference (NC) on Friday said it was not in touch with any political party other than INDI Alliance constituents for government formation in  and .

    The party's clarification came amid speculation that it was engaged in backchannel deliberations with the BJP for government formation in the union territory.

    “The JKNC categorically denies the unfounded rumours of back channel talks with any party outside the Bloc. Those sensing their impending defeat have resorted to spreading such baseless accusations,” the NC said in a statement.

    A post on X by former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu late on Thursday night claiming that “NC-BJP negotiations have clearly commenced” fanned the speculation.

    “NC leadership is now speaking to authorised representatives from the BJP and an unofficial mediator is “mediating”. Initial groundwork includes the creation of a “larger interest” fig-leaf to justify the betrayal in Kashmir,” Mattu said.

    He claimed NC president Farooq Abdullah met a BJP representative in Pahalgam.

    “Which BJP representative did Dr. Farooq Abdullah meet at Pahalgam not once but twice? What negotiations are being held in Pahalgam? What happened to all the stentorian rhetoric of BJP being forbidden and prohibited? The more that things change, the more they remain the same,” he added.

    The NC urged the public “who have placed their trust in us” to disregard these false claims and not be swayed by rumour-mongering.

    NC sources said Abdullah was in Pahalgam for a golf tournament.

    The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

     

    CS reviews convergence action plan for e-Shram registered workers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

