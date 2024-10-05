back to top
Search
    LehDrone Acharya FPV drones set high altitude & speed record in Ladakh
    LehToday's Stories

    Drone Acharya FPV drones set high altitude & speed record in Ladakh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 4: The Drone-Acharya Aerial Innovations, which has supplied First-Person View drones to the Indian Army, has reached a major milestone by setting a top speed and new benchmark of flying at an altitude of over 17,000 feet, one of the highest ever recorded in .

    Unparalleled in the 7-10-inch category, DroneAcharya's First-Person View (FPV) drones also achieved a top speed of 129 km per hour, far exceeding the required minimum of 60 km per hour, and covered a range of 6.39 km, surpassing the five-km target set by the Army.

    DroneAcharya demonstrated the capabilities of its FPV drones at Wari-La, a high-altitude area in Ladakh, showcasing their effectiveness in operations.

    “The company's first-person-view or FPV drones recorded an altitude of over 17,000 feet (604 metres above launch altitude), possibility the highest in the recent history at such altitudes in Wari-La in Ladakh,” an official said.

    “Inducted into the Army in April 2024, FPV drones are now part of the forces and recently it has achieved this milestone,” Prateek Srivastava, co-founder and managing director of DroneAcharya, said.

    He praised the achievement as a significant milestone for the company.

    “This record-setting accomplishment is a huge achievement for us. It highlights our innovation and commitment to providing the best for the Indian armed forces,” Srivastava said.

    DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd has demonstrated the capability of its drones to be deployed in security and counter-insurgency operations by performing quick manoeuvres and scaling very high altitudes in very short time, he added.

    He said the drones, prepared on short notice, demonstrated their ability to meet and exceed the military's stringent parameters.

    Built for high-speed manoeuvrability in extreme environments, DroneAcharya's FPV drones are ideal for military use.

    “These drones, which can operate with or without GPS, are equipped with water resistance, electromagnetic hardening and advanced targeting capabilities,” he said.

    They are suitable for a range of military applications, including reconnaissance, arsenal delivery and kamikaze strikes, he added.

    Major General (Dr) Mandip Singh (retd), president of Strategic Alliances at DroneAcharya, emphasised the importance of this achievement.

    “The ability of our drones to operate at extreme altitudes and in challenging environments demonstrates DroneAcharya's potential to provide innovative and reliable solutions for the Indian armed forces,” Singh said.

    The company's FPV drones offer real-time reconnaissance capabilities for up to seven kilometers and can carry payloads of up to two kg. They are highly effective for counter-insurgency operations, providing tactical commanders with a versatile and reliable tool for various military missions.

    DroneAcharya aims to continue innovating and delivering advanced drone technology to support the operational needs of the Indian armed forces.

    The company has demonstrated its drones' capability to be deployed in security and counter-insurgency operations by performing quick manoeuvres and reaching high altitudes in a short time.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    NC rubbishes reports of Post-Poll Alliance with BJP in J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NC rubbishes reports of Post-Poll Alliance with BJP in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 4: The National Conference (NC) on Friday...

    CS reviews convergence action plan for e-Shram registered workers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, OCTOBER 4: In a significant initiative to enhance...

    J&K Assembly staff ordered to report back to House Secy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 3: Days ahead of counting of votes,...

    Real kingmakers waiting in wings: 5 nominated MLAs to hold key to Govt formation in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Oct 3: For the first time in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NC rubbishes reports of Post-Poll Alliance with BJP in J&K

    CS reviews convergence action plan for e-Shram registered workers

    India consistently advocated for peaceful resolution to disputes: Rajnath Singh on...