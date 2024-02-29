NC MPs, others remained silent on abrogation of Art 370, 35A in Parliament: Azad

Jammu Tawi, Feb 28: Highlighting that during his tenure as Leader of Opposition, Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that he was the sole voice raising important issues in Parliament.

“During my tenure as Leader of Opposition, I was the sole voice raising important issues in Parliament, particularly concerning the revocation of Article 370, 35A while other MPs from the NC and other parties remained silent despite their presence,” Azad said addressing a party convention in Doda comprising office bearers from Doda and Kishtwar.

He emphasised the importance of unity and preparation to ensure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Azad criticised these parties for deceiving the people and emphasised that if efforts are made to secure the victory of his Lok Sabha candidates, his party will continue to champion public issues.

He noted that both the NC and Congress have minimal presence in the Jammu province and warned that their participation could divide votes.

Azad asserted that his party's presence spans the entire state and positioned themselves as the only viable alternative.

Azad, cautioned against the potential danger of regional parties misleading people with false slogans, including exploiting religion and caste divisions.

He emphasised the importance of focusing on developmental issues, which constitute the main agenda of his party.

Azad underscored the urgent need to address the deprivation of basic necessities of life in regions like Chenab Valley and others, where people are struggling for jobs and resources.

He reiterated the party's commitment to uplifting the poor and stressed the necessity to defeat the politics of religion and caste.

He urged party workers to actively engage with the public and raise their concerns.

He encouraged people to watch his speeches in Parliament, where he consistently raised public issues and ensured their redressal.

Former Chief Minister, Azad, emphasised the developmental achievements during his tenure, highlighting significant infrastructure enhancements including hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, and roads.

These initiatives have aimed to improve the socio-economic landscape and enhance accessibility for all citizens.

He emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in governance and reiterated his commitment to serving the people.